Saintfield Mart: Fats selling to £1235 for 710kg

Seasonal show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with firm trade throughout.

FAT CATTLE: 75 fats sold to £1235 for a 710kg Limousin cow, £174 per 100kg.

Heifers sold to £1171 for a 630kg Simmental, £186 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Newtownards producer Limousin cows 710kg £174 £1235, Comber producer Simmental heifer 630kg £186 £1171, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus cows 870kg £132 £1148, 700kg £133 £931, Downpatrick producer Blonde d’Aquitaine cow 760kg £150 £1140, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 710kg £158 £1121, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 670kg £164 £1098, 710kg £152 £1079, 600kg £166 £996, Hillsborough producer Hereford cows 830kg £115 £954, 820kg £116 £951 and Lisburn producer Friesian cows 700kg £126 £882 780kg £113 £881, 720kg £111 £800.

BULLOCKS: Sold to £1100 for a 650kg Montebeliarde.

Leading prices: Ballyhalbert producer Montbeliardes 650kg £1100, 590kg £1035, Lisburn producer Charolaiss 490kg £1020, 450kg £980, Crumlin producer Fleckvieh 470kg £980, 490kg £980, 500kg £980, 470kg £920 and Carryduff producer Charolais and Limousins 460kg £980, 440kg £920, 420kg £885, 390kg £835, 360kg £825.

HEIFERS: Sold to £1000 for a 480kg Limousin

Leading prices: Comber producer Limousins 480kg £1000, 490kg £1000, 460kg £965, 430kg £940, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 490kg £960, 440kg £900, 400kg £885 and Annahilt producer Limousins 410kg £865, 390kg £840.

SUCKLED CALVES: 55 sold to £950 for a 460kg Charolais bullock.

Leading prices: Crossgar producer Charolais bullocks 460kg £950, 420kg £900, 440kg £865, 450kg £820 and Downpatrick producer Limousin bulls 440kg £920, 390kg £900, 400kg £900, 360kg £835, Limousin heifers 290kg £770, 300kg £740.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to £380 for a Belgian Blue bull and £340 for a Belgian Blue heifer.