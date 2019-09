Saintfield Mart: Top price of £1,413 paid for a 760kg Charolais bullock

Another excellent entry of cattle at Wednesday's sale selling to a flying trade for all sorts.

Top price of the day £1,413 for a 760kg Charolais bullock.

FAT CATTLE: 135 fats sold to £1,413 for a 760kg Charolais bullock, £186 per 100kg.

Bulls sold to £1,280 for a 1,000kg Charolais, £128 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £1,215 for a 810kg Charolais, £150 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Kilkeel producer Charolais bullocks 760kg, £186, £1,413, 730kg, £184, £1,343, 710kg, £181, £1,285, Downpatrick producer Charolais bull 1,000kg, £128, £1,280, Downpatrick producer Charolais cows 810kg, £150, £1,215, 870kg, £138, £1,200, Crossgar producer Limousin bull 1,030kg, £115, £1,184, Dromara producer Limousin bull 680kg, £172, £1,169, Downpatrick producer Limousin bull 660kg, £174, £1,148, Castlewellan producer Aberdeen Angus cows 800kg, £137, £1,096, 760kg, £144, £1,094, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 670kg, £163, £1,092, Moira producer Charolais bull 930kg, £117, £1,088, Lurgan producer Shorthorn bullock 630kg, £170, £1,071, 580kg, £180, £1,044, Castlewellan producer Friesian cows 730kg, £138, £1,007, 910kg, £110, £1,001, 710kg, £138, £979, Saintfield producer Limousin cows 680kg, £146, £992, 630kg, £157, £989, 640kg, £154, £985 and Killinchy producer Friesian cows 850kg, £114, £969, 750kg, £128, £960, 720kg, £130, £936, 740kg, £120, £888, 790kg, £112, £884.

BULLOCKS: 120 bullocks sold to £1,240 for a 630kg Charolais (197).

Lighter sorts sold to £1,025 for a 450kg Charolais (228).

Leading prices: Moira producer Charolais 630kg, £1,240, 530kg, £1,120, 530kg, £1,105, 560kg, £1,065, Drumbo producer Charolais 550kg, £1,100, 500kg, £1,085, 500kg, £1,055, 490kg, £1,040, 520kg, £1,030, 450kg, £1,005, 430kg, £980, 440kg, £980, 450kg, £970, Castlewellan producer Limousins 600kg, £1,100, 530kg, £1,035, 540kg, £1,030, 540kg, £1,000, 550kg, £1,000, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 500kg, £1,060, 450kg, £1,025, Clough producer Limousins 540kg, £1,060, 520kg, £1,030, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,000, 540kg, £980, 490kg, £910, 450kg, £905, 460kg, £900, 460kg, £890, Castlewellan producer Charolais 460kg, £980, 460kg, £940, 420kg, £915, 390kg, £800, Saintfield producer Charolais 410kg, £930, 390kg, £905, 390kg, £890 and Crossgar producer Limousins 360kg, £880, 320kg, £855, 350kg, £830.

HEIFERS; 130 heifers sold to £1,100 for a 540kg Charolais (204).

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousins 540kg, £1,100, 460kg, £1,000, 480kg, £895, 440kg, £850, Castlewellan producer Charolais 520kg, £1,060, 520kg, £1,020, 540kg, £1,020, 500kg, £950, Crossgar producer Charolais 490kg, £1,050, 470kg, £1,040, 460kg, £1,020, 460kg, £1,000, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,030, 540kg, £1,010, 530kg, £980, Moira producer Charolais 470kg, £1,000, 500kg, £1,000, 450kg, £940, 500kg, £930, Downpatrick producer Limousins 440kg, £930, 460kg, £900, 410kg, £835 and Crossgar producer Limousins 400kg, £840, 380kg, £815, 400kg, £805.

DROPPED CALVES; 80 drops sold to £365 for a Aberdeen Angus bull.

Leading prices: Killough producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £365, £270, Blonde d'Aquitaine bulls £335, £285, £270, Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers £285, £250, £235, Saintfield producer Belgian Blue bulls £350, £330, £325, Belgian Blue heifers £330, £300, Crossgar producer Limousin bulls £305, £280, £270, Limousin heifer £280 and Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus bull £290, £260 and Aberdeen Angus heifer £250.