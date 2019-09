Saintfield Mart: Top price of £1485 paid for a 900kg Lim cow

Super entry of Cattle at Wednesday’s sale with a lot of quailty sorts on offer, selling to a brisk trade.

Top price of the day £1485 for a 900kg Lim cow.

FAT CATTLE: Almost 100 fats sold to £1485 for a 900kg Lim cow, £165 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Lim cows 900kg £165 £1485, 860kg £145 £1247, Ballynahinch producer Lim cow 940kg £137 £1287, Ballynahinch producer Char heifers 640kg £185 £1184, 650kg £177 £1150, 640kg £174 £1113, 620kg £172 £1066, 610kg £170 £1037, 580kg £172 £997, 600kg £161 £966, 640kg £185 £1184, Hillsborough producer Char cows 860kg £137 £1178, 800kg £140 £1120, 770kg £140 £1078, 680kg £155 £1054, 770kg £136 £1047, Portaferry producer Char cows 770kg £140 £1078, 780kg £137 £1068, Crossgar producer Lims 630kg £152 £957, 510kg £152 £957.

BULLOCKS: Excellent entry of 170 bullocks sold to £1390 for 730Kg Char.

Leading Prices; Downpatrick producer Char 730Kg £1390, Lim 680Kg £1280, AA 640Kg £1200,AA 560Kg £1060, Comber producer Daq 680Kg £1230, Daq 680Kg £1100,Lim 650Kg £1080,Sal 620Kg £1035, Ballynahinch producer Ch 620Kg £1170, Ch 580Kg £1100, Ch 580Kg £1080,Lim 550Kg £1060,Lim 500Kg £1040, Ch 570Kg £1020, Crossgar producer Ch 570Kg £1170,Ch 560Kg £1135, AA 580Kg £1110, Ch 550Kg £1090, Ch 550Kg £1090, Ch 560Kg £1085, Ch 570Kg £1060, Ch 540Kg £1045, AA 590Kg £1040, Lim 500Kg £1040, Ch 530Kg £1040, Ch 520Kg £1020, Lim 520Kg £1020, Ch 520Kg £1005, Ballynahinch producer 620Kg £1150, Lim 640Kg £1120, Ch 570Kg £1110, Lim 560Kg £1100, BB 620Kg £1100, Lim 560Kg £1090, Ch 570Kg £1085, Ch 570Kg £1060,Lim 530Kg £1050, Lim 590Kg £1050, Ch 580Kg £1040, Ch 520Kg £1020, Lim 510Kg £1015, Crossgar producer Ch 600Kg £1110, Downpatrick producer Lim 620Kg £1100, Lim 570Kg £1090, Lim 560Kg £1040, Dromara producer Lim 560Kg £1070, Lim 600Kg £1065,Killyleagh producer Lim 550Kg £1045, Lim 500Kg £1015.

HEIFERS: Larger entry of 150 heifers sold to £1280 for a 650kg BB (197)

Leading Prices; Saintfield producer BB 650kg £1280, Crossgar producer Lims 620kg £1100, 530kg £1070, 550kg £1000, Clough producer Lims 690kg £1100, 550kg £1080, 570kg £1075, 550kg £1070, 550kg £1050, 570kg £1050, 550kg £1030, Dromara producer Lims 600kg £1080, 600kg £1070, 520kg £1060, 550kg £1060, 520kg £1000, Ballynahinch producer Chars 550kg £1020, 550kg £1020, 500kg £1000, 520kg £1000, Downpatruck producer Daqs 560kg £1000, 560kg £995, 500kg £990, 490kg £980, Comber producer 540kg £1040, 500kg £980, 440kg £940, 460kg £940, Saintfield producer Chars 400kg £890, 440kg £880, 450kg £880, 400kg £855, 390kg £805.

SUCKLED CALVES: Sold to a top of £780 for Lim bull calf and £615 for AA heifer calf.

BB cow with AA heifer calf at foot £1280.

DROPPED CALVES: sold to a top of £355 for a Lim bull and £320 for a BB heifer.

More calves required to meet demands