Saintfield Mart: Top price of £1660 paid for a cow with calf at foot

Another great entry of 625 cattle on offer at Wednesday’s sale, sold to a brisk trade in all sections.

Top price of the day £1660 for a cow with calf at foot.

FAT CATTLE: 150 fats sold to £1317 for a 850kg Limousin cow, £155 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Dromara producer Limousin cow 850kg £155 £1317, Downpatrick producer Charolais cows 760kg £168 £1276, 780kg £157 £1224, 710kg £169 £1199, Downpatrick producer Blonde d’Aquitaine cows 840kg £152 £1276, 950kg £122 £1159, Downpatrick producer Simmental bull 1090kg £115 £1253, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus cows 980kg £118 £1156, 820kg £132 £1082, 920kg £116 £1067, Carryduff producer Charolais cows 710kg £154 £1093, 880kg £123 £1082, 820kg £130 £1066, Toye producer Hereford cows 650kg £160 £1040, 740kg £140 £1036, Crumlin producer Charolais cows 590kg £174 £1026, 710kg £144 £1022, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 870kg £118 £1026, 880kg £114 £1003, 820kg £122 £1000, 790kg £126 £995, Hillsborough producer Simmental cows 730kg £139 £1014, 710kg £141 £1001, 680kg £147 £999, Annacloy producer Charolais cows 630kg £156 £982, 580kg £168 £974, 640kg £152 £972 and Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 730kg £134 £978, 710kg £136 £965, 750kg £126 £945, 790kg £119 £940, 760kg £118 £896, 800kg £112 £896.

SUCKLER COWS: 50 lots of cows with calves at foot, sold to a top of £1660 for a Charolais cow with Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Special entry of 40 suckler cows for next Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

BULLOCKS: 175 bullocks sold to £1200 for a 600kg Limousin (200).

Lighter sorts sold to £1030 for a 440kg Charolais (234).

Leading prices: Comber producer Limousins and Simmentals 600kg £1200, 640kg £1200, 620kg £1130, 630kg £1125, 590kg £1120, 560kg £1080, Ballygowan producer Charolais and Limousins 550kg £1175, 550kg £1130, 550kg £1090, 500kg £1060, 520kg £1040, 460kg £1030, 480kg £1010, 500kg £1010, 490kg £1000, 470kg £970, 450kg £955, 480kg £930, 500kg £930, Crossgar producer Charolais and Limousins 530kg £1145, 490kg £1110, 520kg £1100, 540kg £1100, 550kg £1060, 560kg £1040, 440kg £1030, 500kg £1020, 480kg £1000, 500kg £1000, 490kg £980, 500kg £980, 490kg £960, 420kg £945, Lisburn producer Sims 590kg £1100, 590kg £1060, 600kg £1060, 550kg £1050, 550kg £1045, 580kg £1045, 590kg £1040, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 580kg £1060, 490kg £960, 490kg £900, Kircubbin producer Herefords 520kg £1015, 520kg £955, Moira producer Charolais Belgian Blues 510kg £1060, 500kg £1000, 490kg £980, 450kg £960, 440kg £940, 470kg £900, 400kg £890 and Killough producer Charolais 500kg £1030, 470kg £980, 450kg £970, 380kg £880.

HEIFERS;:100 heifers sold to £1225 for a 630kg Aberdeen Angus (195).

Leading prices; Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 630kg £1225, 520kg £1060, Dromore producer Charolais 530kg £1050, 500kg £960, 450kg £920, Carryduff producer Charolais 490kg £1055, 500kg £1005, 470kg £980, 470kg £955, 480kg £950, Ballygowan producer Limousins 500kg £1040, 490kg £980, 490kg £970, 450kg £945, 500kg £930, 490kg £890, 430kg £880, 390kg £830, Killough producer Charolais 520kg £1000, 520kg £950, 450kg £930, Annacloy producer Charolais 460kg £950, 470kg £920 and Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 450kg £990, 490kg £975, 450kg £915, 460kg £900, Bangor producer Charolais 340kg £850, 330kg £825, 350kg £805, 330kg £800.

DROPPED CALVES: Over 100 drops sold to £430 for a Charolais bull calf.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais bull £430, Saintfield producer Belgian Blue bull £340, £305, Crossgar producer Belgian Blue bulls £320, £300, £285, Belgian Blue heifers £310, £260, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £310, £270, £255, Aberdeen Angus Hhifer £240, Crossgar producer Belgian Blue heifer £300, Belfast producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £290, £275, £255, Carryduff producer Limousin heifers £285, £270, £250 and Comber producer Simmental heifers £270, £250, £220.