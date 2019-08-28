Saintfield Mart: Top price of £1710 paid for Belgian Blue cow

Larger entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with trade remaining firm.

Top price of the day was £1710 for a BB cow with Lim heifer calf at foot.

FAT CATTLE: 75 fats sold to £1295 for a 790kg Lim cow, 164 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Millisle producer Lim cow 790kg £164 £1295, Lim heifer 600kg £198 £1188, Comber producer Sh bullocks 790kg £161 £1271, 720kg £164 £1180, 720kg £162 £1166, 690kg £160 £1104, Lisburn producer Lim cows 820kg £143 £1172, 710kg £158 £1121, 740kg £150 £1110, Downpatrick producer Sim bull 1000kg £114 £1140, Tryella producer AA heifer 650kg £172 £1118, Millisle producer Char cows 610kg £176 £1073, 730kg £145 £1058, Crossgar producerLim cows 580kg £182 £1055, 570kg £183 £1043, Ballykinlar producer AA cows 560kg £182 £1019, 600kg £169 £1014, Lisburn producer Fr cows 720kg £129 £928, 760kg £115 874.

SUCKLER COWS: Cows and calves sold to £1710 for a BB cow and Lim heifer calf at foot.

BULLOCKS: Larger entry of 140 bullocks sold to £1180 for a 600kg Char, (196).

Lighter sorts sold to £900 for a 380kg Char (238).

Leading prices: Dromore producer Chars 600kg £1180, 620kg £1180, 560kg £1100, 540kg £1050, Lisburn producer Chars 380kg £900, 400kg £900, 360kg £860, Ballynahinch producer Hers 600kg £1080, 600kg £1070, 620kg £1040, 560kg £1000, Greyabbey producer Lims 570kg £1100, 530kg £1050, 550kg £1050, 490kg £1040, Killinchy producer AAs 550kg £1100, 490kg £990, 460kg £960, 430kg £925, Saintfield producer Lims 490kg £1000, 500kg £1000, 550kg £970, 490kg £910.

HEIFERS: Over 100 heifers sold to £1030 for a 500kg AA (206)

Leading price:; Greyabbey producer AAs 500kg £1030, 490kg £1025, 470kg £915, Millisle producer Lims 520kg £1005, 530kg £1000, 520kg £980, Millisle producer Sims 540kg £990, 460kg £900, Crossgar producer Char 550kg £1010.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to £400 for a BB bull