Saintfield Mart: Top price of £2,000 paid for a Limousin cow and Limousin heifer calf at foot

Good entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with an excellent trade throughout.

Top price of the day was £2,000 for a Limousin cow and Limousin heifer calf at foot.

FAT CATTLE: 75 fats sold to £1,313 for a 1,010kg Charolais cow, £130 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Castlewellan producer Charolais cow 1,010kg, £130, £1,313, Limousin cows 650kg, £159, £1,033, 690kg, £145, £1,000, 760kg, £129, £980, Donaghadee producer Aberdeen Angus cows 940kg, £128, £1,203, 820kg, £121, 992, 680kg, £121, £945, Craigavon producer Charolais heifers 580kg, £184, £1,067, 560kg, £180, £1,008, 580kg, £170, £918, 530kg, £172, £911, 480kg, £188, £902, Lisburn producer Holstein cows 760kg, £134, £1,018, 720kg, £134, £964, 690kg, £136, £938, 690kg, £131, £903 and Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 740kg, £133, £984, 670kg, £141, £944, 730kg, £120, £876.

SUCKLER COWS: Sold to a top of £2,000 for a Limousin cow and Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Leading prices: Dromore producer Limousin cows with Limousin calves at foot £2,000, £1,700, £1,680, £1,600, £1,500.

BULLOCKS; Over 100 bullocks sold to £1,160 for a 600kg Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices: Kircubbin producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,160, 600kg, £1,090, Comber producer Herefords 650kg, £1,150, 600kg, £1,050, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 580kg, £1,100, 550kg, £1,000, Comber prodcuer Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,140, 580kg, £1,120, 590kg, £1,120, 560kg, £1,105, 550kg, £1,090, 550kg, £1,070, 570kg, £1,070, 550kg, £1,050, 520kg, £1,040, 500kg, £1,000, 500kg, £965, 500kg, £960, 510kg, £960, 470kg, £950, 500kg, £950, Lisburn producer Limousins 440kg, £930, 370kg, £920, 390kg, £880, 370kg £875, 320kg, £870, 330kg, £870, 340kg, £870, 300kg, £805 and Ardglass producer Limousins 370kg, £860, 300kg, £800, 330kg, £800.

HEIFERS: 70 sold to £1,150 for a 510kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais 510kg, £1,150, 540kg, £1,105, 500kg, £1,060, Killyleagh producer Charolais 550kg, £1,005, Lisburn producer Limousins 480kg, £1,040, 500kg, £1,040, 450kg, £1,000, 470kg, £985, Carryduff producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £1,020, 500kg, £1,000, 520kg, £980, 460kg, £950 and Saintfield producer Charolais 410kg, £970, 390kg, £950, 410kg, £915, 450kg, £890.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to £390 for a Limousin bull.

Leading prices: Carryduff producer Limousin bull £390, Saintfield producer Limousin bull £350, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bull £340, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus bull £330, £320, Aberdeen Angus heifer £300, Ballynahinch producer Hereford bulls £260, £235, Hereford heifers £240, £235 and Newtownards producer Limousin heifers £285, £220.