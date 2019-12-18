Saintfield Mart: Top price of the day £1580 for a 840kg bullock

Good seasonal entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with a sharp trade throughout.

A lot of quality stock on offer.

Top price of the day £1580 for a 840kg bullock.

Saintfield Mart would like to wish all costumers a very happy Christmas and new year.

FAT CATTLE: 65 fats sold to £1580 for a 840kg Belgian Blue bullock, £188 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £1205 for a 820kg Charolais, £147 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue bullocks 840kg £188 £1580, 640kg £196 £1254, 680kg £181 £1230, Banbridge producer Charolais cow 820kg £147 £1205, Ballywalter producer Hereford bullocks 740kg £162 £1198, 680kg £166 £1128, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 910kg £114 £1037, 850kg £120 £1020 and Saintfield producer Limousin cow 590kg £146 £861.

BULLOCKS: Sold to £1100 for a 520kg Limousin (212).

Leading prices: Crumlin producer Limousins 560kg £1120, 570kg £1120, 520kg £1100, 520kg £1095, 530kg £1095, 520kg £1060, 530kg £1060, 460kg £970, 400kg £920, Crumlin producer Limousins 530kg £1100, 500kg £1085, Pomeroy producer Limousins 420kg £960, 400kg £940, 420kg £920, 400kg £900, 400kg £890, Moira producer Limousins 400kg £920, 410kg £890, 370kg £860 and Saintfield producer Charolais 380kg £890, 400kg £890.

HEIFERS: sold to £1090 for a 550kg Aberdeen Angus (198)

Leading prices: Kircubbin producer Aberdeen Angus and Charolais 550kg £1090, 550kg £1045, 500kg £1010, 500kg £1000, 480kg £970, Downpatrick producer Limousins 550kg £1080, 510kg £1075, 500kg £920, 440kg £900 and Castlewellan producer Charolais 460kg £1000, 470kg £980, 4450kg £945, 390kg £820, 370kg £820.

SUCKLED CALVES: 55 sold to £890 for a 380kg Charolais bullock (235).

Leading prices: Castlewellan producer Charolais bullocks 380kg £890, 350kg £855, 350kg £840, Kircubbin producer Limousin bullocks 340kg £800, 310kg £780, Limousin heifer 290kg £730 and Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus bulls 300kg £760, 270kg £680, 230kg £620.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to £385 for a Hereford bull.

Leading prices: Ballyhalbert producer Hereford bull £385, Hereford heifer £225, Saintfield producer Limousin bulls £375, £370, Limousin heifer £320 and Crossgar producer Belgian Blue bull £330.