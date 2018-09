A show and sale of Charollais lambs was held in Ballymena mart on Wednesday 12th September.

David Millar, Choice Cuts meats judged the event and awarded 1st prize to Mervyn Moffett, Broughshane, later selling at £108 to Jacksons Butchers, Ballynure. Many thanks to sponsors Reas of Finvoy and The British Charollais Sheep Society.

Other top prices as follows:

M Moffett, Broughshane 3 Char (1st ) 26kg £108, R Coleman, Glarryford 3 Char (2nd) 24kg £93, JA Carten, Limavady 3 Char (3rd) 21.5kg £85, TA Fenton, Rasharkin 3 Char 21.5kg £84, JA Carten 3 Char 20kg £83, J Anderson, Bushmills 3 Char 24.5kg £83, 3 Char 24.5 £83, TA Fenton, Rasharkin 3 Char 22kg £81, J Anderson, Bushmills 3 Char 23kg £81, Graeme Martin, Broughshane 3 Char 22kg £80, R Coleman, Glarryford 3 Char 22kg £80, J Anderson, Bushmills 3 Char 22.5kg £78, 3 Char 22kg £78, Matt Taggart, Ballymoney 3 Char 21.5kg £77.50, R Coleman, Glarryford 3 Char 21.5kg £77.

The Charollais Sheep Society is holding a Show and Sale of Charollais Rams on Monday 17th September at Ballymena Mart, consisting of 34 Aged and Shearling Rams and 65 Ram Lambs. Show to be held 5.00pm, Sale to follow at 7.00pm, Catalogues are available from mart office. For more information contact Ballymena Mart on 028 25 633470.