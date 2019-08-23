Sale of quality Limousin females

The NI Limousin Cattle Club is holding its annual female sale at Hilltown Mart, Rathfriland Road, Hilltown, Newry on Bank Holiday Monday, 26 August 2019 at 7pm.

A total of 50 entries have been received from a strong cohort of vendors and from some of the most successful pedigree herds in Northern Ireland.

These include Carmorn, Fedneyhouse, Beechlodge, Shanhill, Pointhouse, Coronagh, Hollowdene, Ballyrobin, Ashview, Bridgeview, Heathmount, Cashel, Annadale, Lynderg, Trueman and Aghadolgan.

Many of these herds have high health accredited status and the females will be veterinary inspected on the afternoon of the sale and sold under the auspices of the National Beef Association.

The sale will include 35 maiden heifers, eight in-calf heifers and seven cows with calves at foot.

These females have great bloodlines from some of the top Limousin sires, including Haltcliffe Vermount, Ampertaine Elgin, Lowerffrydd Empire, Fieldson Alfy, Mereside Lorenzo, Wilodge Vantastic, Elite Icecream, Lodge Hamlet, Trueman Jagger and Plumtree Fantastic.

The Shanhill herd offering includes 12 in-calf and maiden heifers and four in-calf cows.

This is an excellent opportunity to purchase females from top breeding cows in this herd. Shanhill Maggie and Shanhill Marie, Ampertaine Elgin daughters from top cow Limo Vixen and three Vixen granddaughters are included.

Vixen was purchased by the Shanhill herd at the Greenmount dispersal sale for 7,000gns. One of Vixen’s daughters, Limo Fay bred Shanhill Jodie, who was Overall Limousin Champion at the Club’s NI Limousin Championship in 2016 and Vixen’s son Shanhill Hunter was reserve Male Champion at the same event. Vixen has been placed third in the category “Best Cow Family” in the Club’s annual pedigree herd competition.

Very much a theme at sales so far this year has been the focus by purchasers on easy calving genetics, one of the foremost economic traits, and one that the Limousin breed has built its reputation upon. Commercial producers are clearly seeing the advantages of market ready genetics and are confidently investing in Limousin as the ‘go to’ breed. Limousin females are fertile, docile and have great mothering instincts coupled with plenty of milk. Their progeny has excellent growth rates and are economical to finish on low input systems.

This sale will be a good opportunity for commercial producers, existing Limousin breeders and new Limousin breeders to acquire quality females with dual purpose characteristics which deliver a competitive edge when it comes to profitability.

The LimSale App provides details of all females entered. Catalogues are also available from Hilltown Mart on 028 40630287 or Club Secretary, Shirley Fleming on 07881435042.