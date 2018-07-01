Sale of Valais Blacknose sheep for Balmoral Park

The date is set for what is the first sale of it’s kind in Ireland as just over 50 Valais Blacknose sheep are set to come under the hammer.

The auction takes place on Friday evening 27th July with the venue being Balmoral Park, Lisburn. All stock will be eligible for immediate export, and will consist of both females and males from the flock of Richard and Selina Beattie, Omagh.

Valais Blacknose sheep originate from Switzerland where they have earned a reputation as being a hardy sheep that can withstand challenging weather climates. Also referred to as “Black Nose” sheep they trace back to approximately 1,400, however it was 1962 before they were formally recognised in its own merit.

The Valais blackfaced sheep is a dual-purpose breed, raised for both its wool and meat. However, most of breeders raise the Valais mainly with the aim of meat production as it is quite profitable with sheep being large-sized. When it comes to their wool, it is best suitable for carpets or felting. The black-faced sheep are friendly, easily-tamed and have a peaceful nature.

Auctioneers for the sale are Shaun Irvine, JA McClelland & Sons who are busy preparing the sales catalogue.

To request your copy call 028 2563 3470