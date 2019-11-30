Sales of antibiotics for food producing animals fall

Earlier this year I wrote about my travel to the USA as part of my Nuffield study tour, sponsored by the Thomas Henry Foundation.

The area of interest during my travels is how nutrition can contribute to cattle health reducing the usage of antibiotics and therefore protecting against antimicrobial resistance.

Good health, effective management and quality nutrition are the three components for a healthy herd

On 29th October, I attended the Responsible Usage of Medicine in Agriculture (RUMA) conference in London.

The veterinary medicines directive (VMD) presented an update on the UK antibiotic sales during 2018, where they reported a fall in sales for another year, contributing to an overall decrease of 53% in the four years since 2014.

This reduction means that compared to other European countries, the UK has one of the lowest levels of antibiotic usage in food producing animals, just behind Iceland, Norway, Finland and Sweden. In addition, this means that the UK has met the 2020 target for low usage of antibiotics, two years early.

While this reduction in sales of antibiotics from 2014 has been quite dramatic, the 9% reduction in overall sales between 2017 and 2018 has been a little slower, possibly suggesting that antibiotic usage is reaching a responsible but sustainable level.

When looking at the report on antibiotic usage in dairy cattle, the data has only been taken from 30% of UK dairy farms and therefore is not as reliable as the data from other species.

There is a 30% reduction in sales of antibiotics for dairy cows since 2015.

The use of dry cow tubes has reduced 12%, while teat sealant tubes increased by 2%, from 2015 to 2018, as selective dry cow therapy is used more on farm.

It is even more difficult to draw any conclusions with beef cattle as the report has only obtained data from around 5% of beef farms although, this does suggest a small drop in usage of antibiotics from 2015 to 2018.

So, what can we do practically to help reduce the need for antibiotic use?

The diagram shows three key areas

1. Good health. Vaccinations help prevent disease. The usage of vaccines in cattle has increased from 2017 to 2018, in particular IBR vaccination in dairy cows and pneumonia vaccination in calves.

2. Effective management including biosecurity. Clean buildings and equipment reduces the risk of disease spreading. For example, calf scour often builds up through the calving season, so a mid-season housing clean and disinfection can help lower the challenge.

3. Quality nutrition. Good animal nutrition is crucial to animal health and your nutritionist is key to help you with this. In preweaned calves, a high plane of nutrition with a good quality calf milk replacer has been shown to result in dairy cattle being more ‘hardy’ and better able to deal with the metabolic challenge during the transition period. The correct quantity of minerals, vitamins and antioxidants are crucial and Trouw Nutrition work with feed mills to ensure the levels are optimum for the period of production. For example, the minerals required for the dry and milking period are different. We all know prevention is better than cure and giving cows an anionic salt pack for the three weeks before calving has been shown to reduce the incidence of milk fever around calving.

In summary, antibiotic usage has continued to fall in 2018, which indicates herd health is increasing.

After all, a healthy animal does not need antibiotics. Nutrition has a crucial part to play in reducing the use of antibiotics and your nutritionist can give you advice.