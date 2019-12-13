Sales of sexed semen reach new heights

Demand for sexed semen is growing at an exponential rate on dairy farms across Northern Ireland, according to Ai Services (Northern Ireland) Ltd’s area manager for Down/Armagh David Dunlop.

He said: “It is now widely recognised that sexed semen can be used effectively on maiden heifers and those cows from which farmers want to breed replacement heifers.

“It is an approach to breeding that offers milk producers many breeding options. In the first place, the use of sexed semen allows herdowners to build-up cows numbers significantly faster, when compared with the option of using standard straws.

“It also allows farmers to get the replacement heifers they need from a smaller pool of cows, after which they can switch to beef semen earlier in the breeding season.”

But, as David also pointed out, the overriding factor driving the greater use of sexed semen is its capacity to significantly reduce the number of black and white bull calves born on local dairy farms.

But the use of sexed semen brings with it the challenge of not cutting corners when it comes to the insemination technique used.

David Dunlop: “Straws must be thawed out for the appropriate period of time at the right temperature. Where cows are concerned, it would also be beneficial to each animal scanned prior to insemination, so as to ensure that there are no impediments to breeding.”

He made these comments while on a recent visit to the Hillsborough dairy farm of the Harrison family. Raymond works with his sons Graham and James. They milk 110 autumn calving cows.

“We converted to milk in the autumn of 2016 with the purchase of 50 pedigree heifers,” James explained.

“The use of sexed semen has allowed us to build up herd numbers quite quickly. Sexed straws are used on all the maiden heifers and those cows we really want to breed from.

“We work closely with the technician team at Ai Services and our veterinarian Joy Crawford, from Lisburn Veterinary Centre. She scans all the cows on which we would like to use sexed semen before breeding.”

The results achieved by the Harrison family from the use of sexed semen speak for themselves.

“The conception rate achieved with sexed semen last year worked out 60%,” Graham explained.

“A total of 47 heifers have been born this season from cows and maiden heifers out of a total of 68 served to black and white.”

He continued: “We plan to use sexed semen on a continuing basis. It will allow us get the heifer replacement calves we need. Surplus calves will be reared-on and then sold as freshly calved heifers.

“Our herd prefix is Cabra. We are keen to expand the pedigree side of the business over the coming years.”

During the current breeding season the Harrisons will be using the Eurogene bull Jonjo Absolute plus the Holstein sires: Top Shot, Nacash and Brook, all sexed.

