Sam joins the campaign

Ulster Farmers’ Union beef and lamb chairman Sam Chesney, is taking part in 24 Hours in Farming (8th August - 9th August). Sam farms suckler cows and sheep, he also does some arable farming.

Mr Chesney said, “I’m taking part in #Farm24 because I am very passionate about informing the general public about where their food comes from and the quality produce that farmers produce to world-leading production standards for traceability, animal welfare, food safety and the environment.”

The UFU is encouraging farmers to get involved in this event to help promote the very best of our farming industry. To find out more visit Farmers Guardian website.