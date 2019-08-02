Sarah-Jane shows road to success for CAFRE’s Loughry students

CAFRE’s food students are not only celebrating their recent graduation, but are also looking forward to excellent employment success.

One such graduate, Sarah-Jane Houston, celebrated her achievement at the recent Loughry Campus awards day. Sarah-Jane received a BSc first class honours degree in food technology, and also a prize for achieving the highest grade on the food technology degree.

In her second year, Sarah-Jane received a substantial bursary from the ABP Food Group, and successfully completed a 48 week work placement with the company, allowing her to graduate with a diploma in industrial studies.

Sarah-Jane began her time at Loughry studying for the national diploma in food technology after completing her GCSE’s, an attractive alternative to A-levels.

This practically-based vocational course gave her the opportunity to study a wide range of subjects and get a flavour of what her future career choices might be.

Sarah-Jane commented: “Completing the national diploma course was the beginning of a great insight into the food industry for me. I developed many practical and transferable skills whilst studying this course.

“From the very beginning everyone at Loughry made me feel welcome. Loughry really is one big family!”

Having successfully completed the national diploma course, Sarah-Jane decided to continue her studies at CAFRE and enrolled on the BSc (Hons) food technology: “The range of modules that I studied on the honours degree, along with the support from staff and great facilities sets Loughry out from all other universities. I am now back working with ABP Food Group as a technical supervisor.

“This is a very exciting role as no two days are the same! Studying at Loughry has prepared me to fulfil this challenging role!”

CAFRE offers a range of higher education courses in food technology, Food innovation and nutrition, and food business management. Along with national diploma courses suitable for students with GCSE’s, there is something for everyone.

Courses provide full-time and part-time education and training in the production and management skills required by people entering an increasingly complex and competitive industry.

To cater for the needs of those already working in the food and drink industry short courses in technical and management areas are also provided.

To ensure that all students achieve the required level of competence in practical and management skills extensive use is made of the Food Technology Centre and laboratories. These provide the resources for skills instruction in all aspects of food management.

CAFRE also has an international programme which will let you share information globally and enhance your learning experience, bringing new ideas to the local industry.

