Save the date for the Spring Tractor World Show

The festive season may be fast approaching, but don’t forget to make a date in your diary for a very special event in the new year.

The Spring Tractor World Show takes place at the Three Counties Showground, overlooking the Malvern Hills on February 22 and 23, 2020.

50 years of IH World Wide Series lower

Using all the site’s four halls, The Spring Tractor World Show is a hugely popular event with more than 100 specialist trade stands, showcasing tractors and agricultural machinery of all ages.

There’s vintage and classic tractors, horticultural machinery, model displays, miniature steamers and stationary engines, as well as the latest models. Visitors can also shop for that elusive part or restoration product amongst the suppliers or browse the model and toy retailers, tools and garage equipment, tyres, workwear, clothing and gifts stands.

There will also be classic trucks and vans, with a classic commercials drive-in day and vintage sort-out and spares day on Sunday.

The special themes in 2020 are ‘75 years of the Fordson E27N’, ‘50 years of the International Harvester World Wide Series’ and ‘Conversions’.

75 years of Fordson E27N lower

The first E27N came off the assembly line on March 19, 1945, so 2020 is a great anniversary.

The International Harvester’s World Wide Series was a trendsetting range that enjoyed critical acclaim when it was introduced in 1970 and the ‘Conversions’ theme is open to any tractor that has been modified in some way – be it a four-wheel drive, half-track or full-track conversion, forward-control sprayer or simply a farm-built solution to suit a particular need. There should be some very interesting machinery on display this year.

As always, on Saturday, the renowned H J Pugh and Co annual auction will take place – with more than 100 tractors and 2,000 lots expected at the sale.

How to get involved

To exhibit: download an entry form from www.tractorworldshows.co.uk or call 01697 451882.

For the auction: call 01531 631122 or visit www.hjpugh.com.

For the vintage sort-out and spares day: Download an entry form from www.tractorworldshows.co.uk.

For Drive in Sunday: No booking required.

For tickets: call 01697 451882 or visit www.tractorworldshows.co.uk.

Admission: Adults £12.50 (£10.50 advance), weekend £20 (£15 advance) and under 15s are admitted free. Weekend camping (three nights) for two adults costs £65 – or £55 in advance. Dogs on leads are welcome

The Spring Tractor World Show and the Classic Commercial Show takes place at the Three Counties Showground, Malvern, Worcestershire, WR13 6NW (follow brown signs from all major routes), on February 22 and 23, 2020.