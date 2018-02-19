SDLP delegation meets Irish agriculture minister on Brexit concerns

A delegation of SDLP representatives has met with Irish agriculture minister Michael Creed TD amid concerns for the all-island agri-food industry.

Speaking after the meeting, SDLP Rural Affairs spokesperson Patsy McGlone said: “We had a positive meeting with Irish agriculture minister Michael Creed TD on a range of cross-border issues, primarily focussing on Brexit.

“It’s clear that the Irish government has already undertaken an in-depth cross sector consultation with agri-food producers and businesses across the island. That was reflected in minister Creed’s understanding of the critical importance of maintaining an all island agri-economy.

“We were reassured to hear the minister confirm that the government will not resile from the spirit of the framework agreement reached at the end of phase 1 of the Brexit negotiations which commits the British Government to regulatory alignment with the rules of the Single Market which support North-South cooperation. Whatever the internal machinations of the British Conservative party, the spirit of that agreement cannot be compromised.

“We will continue to have close contact with Minister Creed as negotiations continue and we’ll continue to press for continued access to the Single Market and Customs Union as the best answer to the challenges Brexit poses.”