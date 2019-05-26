Seaforde Working Vintage Club annual road run 2019

Seaforde Working Vintage Club will host their annual road run in support of Parkinson’s UK on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Vehicles can assemble from 6.15pm on at the J H McCammon Hall, Seaforde and all vintage, classic and modern tractors and classic and vintage cars, motorbikes and lorries are very welcome with tractors leaving the hall at 7.00pm and cars at 7.30pm approximately.

This year the Road Run will supporting the vital work of Parkinson’s UK in Northern Ireland as they seek to help people who suffer from this disease.

Seaforde club members are appealing for a large turnout of tractors and cars to support the charity and ask drivers and spectators to be careful both on the runs and at the assembly point and obey the marshal’s instructions.

Participants are reminded that no implements should be attached to the rear of tractors as they are considered to be a danger to other vehicles.

The evening will conclude with the usual cup of tea and sandwiches and presentation of a souvenir in the James McCammon YFC Hall, Seaforde.

Seaforde Working Vintage Club will also be holding a threshing display at Castlewellan Show in July and the annual rally will be held on the Saturday, September 7 in the Seaforde area.