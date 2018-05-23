Seaforde Working Vintage Club supporting Daisy Lodge

On Friday, May 25, Seaforde Working Vintage Club will host their annual road run in support of Daisy Lodge.

The run is for all vintage/classic/modern tractors and classic/vintage cars. Tractors will leave the meeting point of J H McCammon Hall, Seaforde, at 7pm and cars at 7.30pm approximately. Assembly is from 6.15pm on.

This year the committee are appealing for a large turnout of tractors and cars not to mention crossing their fingers for a fine evening on the day.

Daisy Lodge, The Cancer Fund For Children, is a purpose built therapeutic centre for families affected by cancer. A short break allows families to spend quality time together and gain support from others going through similar experiences. It caters for young people with cancer and supports young people whose parent has cancer. There will be very few of us who will not have some experience of a cancer diagnosis either in the immediate family circle or through friends and the devastating affects it can have on all. The services offered by Daisy Lodge could not be provided without your generosity as only approximately 1% is funded by central government.

The route for tractors is as follows: Seaforde Road, Farranfad Road, Drumcullen Road, Woodgrange Road, Loughinisland Road, Drumgooland Road and Seaforde Road back to hall. Cars will travel to Clough village then Castlewellan town, Kilcoo village. Then left towards Hilltown and at Kinghill old school turn left up onto Bryansford Rd and then back down through the scenic Mournes to Bryansford Village. In Bryansford village turn right towards Newcastle past Daisy Lodge. At the lights at the end of Bryansford Avenue turn left for Dundrum and back to hall in Seaforde.

The committee ask supporters to be careful both on the runs and at the assembly point and obey the marshal’s instructions. Participants are reminded that no implements should be attached to the rear of tractors as they are considered to be a danger to other vehicles. The evening will conclude with the usual cup of tea and sandwiches and presentation of a souvenir in the hall. If you have an interest in older vehicles you are welcome to come along to the hall and have a chat with old friends.

Organisers appeal for your generosity for their charity.

The date forthe club’s annual rally is as always the first Saturday in September which this year is September 1st. More details on this event later in the year.