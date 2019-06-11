Search for the UGS Grassland Farmer of the Year gets underway

The Ulster Grassland Society recently launched it’s Grassland Farmer of the Year Competition for 2019. This annual competition allows farmers to compare their grassland management and performance against other farmers with specific categories for dairy, beef and sheep farmers.

By asking how good is my grassland management? How do I compare to others? What are my strengths and weaknesses? Farmers can assess their own grassland management and perhaps be recognised for unique aspects of the grassland management on their farms.

Entering the Ulster Grassland Society’s Grassland Farmer of the Year Competition couldn’t be easier and is open to all members of the Society - you can join the Society in order to participate in this year’s competition with free UGS membership for non-members entering the competition this year.

Judging will take place this year during July and August with the final round being judged later in the year when silage analysis results are available.

There are a range of trophies and a number financial prizes to be won with the overall winner receiving the UGS Grassland Farmer of the Year 2019 title and the opportunity to participate in the British Grassland Society’s Grassland competition.

Once again this prestigious competition is sponsored by Danske Bank with Rodney Brown, Head of Agribusiness, on hand at the launch to add his support and encourage entries from grassland farmers across Northern Ireland

Entry forms are available from the UGS website and should be sent to the UGS Secretary by 5th July 2019.

Contact details for the UGS Secretary are 07902 0037910 or secretary@ulstergrassland.co.uk