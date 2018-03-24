Search is on to find the first ‘Official Balmoral Show Correspondent’

It’s the largest agricultural event in the Northern Ireland calendar and the search is on to find a budding young reporter up to the challenge of becoming the first Official Ulster Bank Balmoral Show Correspondent 2018.

The competition, launched by Ulster Bank and the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS), is calling on students in primary and secondary schools across Northern Ireland to describe what they and their classmates would get up to during a day-long trip to the show in May by writing stories, drawing pictures or even recording a short video message.

It doesn’t even matter if students have never been to the show before.

The competition focuses on imagination and creativity, so students are being encouraged to think of all the sights, sounds and smells of the show and get creative with a stand-out report taking in the best of what Balmoral has to offer from visiting the array of animals, the excitement of the main arena or adventures to the show’s fantastic funfair.

The top four finalists will win a class trip to the show in May, including transport and lunches.

One overall winner will be invited to attend the 2018 Balmoral Show to produce a special video report, sharing all the news and views from Northern Ireland’s largest agricultural event. The winner’s video report will be published online by local media alongside coverage of the show.

Three runners-up will win a day-long trip to the show in May for their classmates and, after writing up an end-of-day report describing their adventures at the show, will have their article published online too.

Returning to Balmoral Park from May 16-19, the 2018 Balmoral Show promises its largest show to date.

The four-day event will feature more than 650 trade stands, the NI Food Pavilion featuring the best of local food and drink producers, hundreds of competitions and classes, and a wide range of family entertainment and attractions, so there’s plenty to write about.

Cormac McKervey, Head of Agriculture in Northern Ireland at Ulster Bank, said: “The Balmoral Show is the biggest agricultural event of the year and hotly anticipated by media from all across Northern Ireland. To star in your own special video report from the show, sharing all the latest news and having your report showcased alongside coverage by local media is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for a budding young reporter and could even be the start of an exciting future career.

“The Balmoral Show is brimming with sights, sounds and smells, so remember to be imaginative and think about all the senses when reporting about your adventure to the Balmoral Show. The top four finalists will all win a trip to the show for their classmates, so get the thinking caps on and get creative before the deadline, the judges are waiting to see everyone’s Balmoral Show reports!”

The competition closes at 5pm on Friday, April 20th.

The competition entry form and accompanying terms and conditions can be found at http://balmoralshow.co.uk/pdfs/2018-ub-schools-comp.pdf.