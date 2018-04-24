Search on for young writers

A competition by Irish Country Sports and Country Life magazine and the Great Game Fairs of Ireland is now open for young people under the age of 15, who simply love country sports and the countryside.

The details are as follows;

One day in particular - at the river or in the field - was simply the best fun ever! YOU’LL never forget it - and the judges would love you to tell them all about it in around 600 words.

The best story will be published in Irish Country Sports & Country Life magazine. The writer will also get two books specially selected to encourage their writing skills, by Paul Morgan, proprietor of Coch-y-Bonddu Books, one of the largest retailers of books on the countryside.

The books are ‘Caught By The River: A Collection Of Words On Water‘ and ’Travelling Jack – 52 Weeks In The Countryside’ by Ian Valentine’. The winner will also receive a day’s fishing at the Birchwood Fishery, Omagh, a year’s subscription to the magazine and a family ticket to the largest ever Irish Game Fair at Shanes Castle, Antrim.

And a SPECIAL Shooting N.I. prize for any young member or the children of members of the Shooting N.I. facebook group. The best Shooting N.I. story writer will win two books, a year’s subscription to the magazine and a family ticket to the Game Fair.

All entrants will receive one of these books from Paul Morgan, on his stand at the Irish Game Fair, Shanes Castle, Antrim on Saturday 23rd June. (All prize books must be collected directly from Paul, they cannot be posted out.)

Send your story and a couple of photographs to illustrate it along with your contact details to countrysportsandcountrylife@btinternet.com no later than May 21st 2018.

The winning story will be published in the Irish Country Sports & Country Life Summer edition and the prizes will be presented at the 40th Anniversary ALL IRELAND Game Fair, Shanes Castle, Antrim on Saturday 23 June. All applicants must have permission from their parent or guardian to enter the competition.

The competition organisers would like to thank Paul Morgan from Coch-y-Bonddu books and Mark Tierney from the Birchwood Fishery for their support for this competition.

Countryside Alliance Ireland will once again be exhibiting at Shanes Castle and we would love you to come along and visit us in our marquee. We will update you with full details about our presence in the coming weeks.

The Fair is held over two days; Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 June 2018.