Second annual Maghera show is a resounding success yet again

The 2nd annual Maghera show took place on Saturday, 4th August within the new show field on the Tirkane Road, Maghera by kind permission of Mr George McKee.

The show was a resounding success, helped of course this year by the very favourable weather, with visitors coming from as far away as Australia, Castleblayney and Donegal and not forgetting horse friends from Counties Antrim and Down.

The new sheep classes were very well supported and this has prompted the show to consider introducing cattle classes into next year’s schedule.

People, especially the children, from Maghera and surrounding districts turned out in large numbers to enjoy all the fun and activities available on the day.

The falconry display, the spinning demonstration, the blacksmith and other performers attracted a large number of spectators.

The Clydesdale and riding horse classes were well supported with organisers having to put on an extra class in the Clydesdale section.

Thanks to Sam and Sheila McAteer and Ruth their rider for the very unassuming and professional way they went about their task of judging the in-hand young horse and hunter classes.

The impeccable turnout of horse and rider was admirable. The Clydesdale judge Tommy Gregg had well filled classes to choose his champion from within.

The pony section was very disappointing with only a few entries in each class however, Judge Patrick Traynor found a worthy champion.

There was an exceptional turnout for the vintage section, with the old Jones Baler taking centre stage demonstrating how hay was harvested long ago.

Jennifer Young had a very difficult task in selecting the best dressed lady and gent. Jennifer eventually decided on John Burns to represent the gents and Emma Mawhinney for the ladies. A special prize was awarded to Cathan Owens for the most appropriately dressed child with Caithlin McGlade being the best dressed young lady.

Sincere thanks to all the sponsors and in particular the Big Lottery who awarded the show a large grant to purchase equipment for use on the day. To all those who attended organisers thank you for your continued support. Weeks of work went in to planning and preparing the showground with administrative work starting in January. All this is done by volunteers, no one gets paid for their work so all the money made from this year’s show activities will go back in to making next year’s event bigger and better. Date for next year’s show is 3rd August.