Second calver sells to £1,610 at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 400 calves and weanlings on Thursday, May 30 met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves (310)

Bull calves: J Evans, Desertmartin, Hereford £460, £410, £305; Rasharkin farmer, Belgian Blue £450, £395, £340, Hereford £300, Aberdeen Angus £250; S and M Warwick, Ballyclare, Charolais £432; A P Redmond, Portavogie, Hereford £427, Aberdeen Angus £420, Hereford £408, £370, £340, £338; R Fleming, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £412, £355, £290, £255; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £388, Belgian Blue £355, Aberdeen Angus £352, Limousin £335; A Gordon, Portglenone, Simmental £380, £360, £270, Aberdeen Angus £232; Dungiven farmer, Aberdeen Angus £342, £230; Bushmills farmer, Limousin £340; S McMurray, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £337, Fleckvieh £232; Ballymena farmer, Belgian Blue £335, Aberdeen Angus £295, Saler £285, Limousin £250; R Kerr, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £330, Limousin £270; J and I Jamison, Coleraine, Limousin £320; J McCollum, Ballykelly, Belgian Blue £318, £245, £230; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, Fleckvieh £315, £268; W Crawford, Ballymena, Belgian Blue £308, £230; Kilrea farmer, Aberdeen Angus £302; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £300; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £300, £278; Toomebridge farmer, Friesian £295; D and D Stirling, Stranocum, Shorthorn £290, Aberdeen Angus £268, Belgian Blue £265, Friesian £255; D Stevens, Garvagh, Hereford £285; W Kelso, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £270, £250, £232; J Thompson, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £268; W Henry, Coleraine, Limousin £265; I Small, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £265; H C and J A Campbell, Ballymoney, Hereford £262; N Allen, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £245, £230; Carnkirk Farms, Bushmills, Montbeliarde £240; G and E M Pollock, Ballymoney, Montbeliarde £225; A Scott, Bendooragh, Limousin £205; I Smyth, Castlerock, Aberdeen Angus £202 and Magherafelt farmer, Friesian £200.

Heifer calves: A P Redmond, Portavogie, Aberdeen Angus £390, Hereford £375, £365, £330, £325, Belgian Blue £300; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £378; S McMurray, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £345; J Evans, Desertmartin, Hereford £342; R and A Boyce, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £327, £250; Cookstown farmer, Limousin £322, £275; Bushmills farmer, Limousin £322; W Crawford, Ballymena, Belgian Blue £305, £250; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £300; Greysteel farmer, Aberdeen Angus £295, Hereford £285; R Fleming, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £280; A Gordon, Portglenone, Simmental £278; W Henry, Coleraine, Limousin £268, £258; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, Aberdeen Angus £265, £250; D and D Stirling, Stranocum, Aberdeen Angus £252, £248; J Thompson, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £250; W Kelso, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £245; W and I Whiteside, Limavady, Belgian Blue £242, Aberdeen Angus £200; Dungiven farmer, Aberdeen Angus £240; J McCollum, Ballykelly, Belgian Blue £240 and N Allen, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £235. T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, Aberdeen Angus £228; Ballymena farmer, Belgian Blue £220; D Stevens, Garvagh, Hereford £220; Kilrea farmer, Aberdeen Angus £222, £210; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £218; R Kerr, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £210; R and A Smyth, Dungiven, Limousin £205; H and J Campbell, Ballymoney, Hereford £202 and I Smyth, Castlerock, Aberdeen Angus £202.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £295.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves: 90 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry on Monday, June 3 met a steady trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £96.00 to 427 per kg.

Lambs: P Whyte, Portglenone, 21k, £89.70 (427); R Campbell, Kilrea, 22k, £90 (409); F McKinney, Bendooragh, 22.5k, £92 (409); Garvagh farmer, 22.5k, £92 (409); N Wylie, Portglenone, 22.5k, £92 (409); N Parke, Cookstown, 22.5k, £91.40 (406); W Sinclair, Macosquin, 21.5k, £86.50 (402), 22k, £87.80 (399); N McIlroy, Coleraine, 22.5k, £90 (400); I and E Cameron, Cookstown, 23.5k, £93.50 (398) and T Topping, Garvagh, 23.5k, £92.70 (395).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £95.00.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, June 4 met a super trade to a top of £1,610 for a second calver. More stock required weekly.

T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, second calver to £1,610 and J Sayers, Cloughmills, second calver to £1,390.

A good entry of 200 fat cow, suckler and store cattle stock on Wednesday, June 5 at Kilrea met a sharper trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1,400, heifers sold to £1,155 and fat cows sold to £1,250.

Fat cows: (flying trade - more required)

R Cochrane, Coleraine, 550k Belgian Blue £890 (162), 620k Limousin £880 (142); G Boyce, Garvagh, 740k Limousin £1,170 (158), 860k Belgian Blue £1,250 (145); R McLaughlin, Londonderry, 570k Simmental £900 (158); M Glenn, Coleraine, 610k Holstein £905 (148), 690k, £980 (142), 690k, £850 (123); Coleraine farmer, 690k Limousin £940 (136); Castlerock farmer, 770k Simmental £1,050 (136); J Campbell, Upperlands, 720k Limousin £915 (127), 610k Simmental £760 (125); A Parkhill, Ballymoney, 820k Shorthorn beef £1,040 (127); S Casey, Cloughmills, 540k Fleckvieh £675 (125); D and W Hazlett, Aghadowey, 690k Limousin £855 (124); J Courtney, Portglenone, 540k Limousin £650 (120); M McShane, Londonderry, 510k Montbeliarde £585 (115) and W Chesney, Portglenone, 700k Hereford £800 (114).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Coleraine farmer, second calver with Charolais bull calf at foot to £1,800; J Sherrard, Ballykelly, Stabiliser cow with Limousin bull calf at foot to £1,570, Belgian Blue cow with Limousin heifer calf at foot to £1,470 and K O’Kane, Greysteel, Belgian Blue cow with two Aberdeen Angus bull calves at foot to £1,500, Simmental heifer with Limousin bull calf to £1,350.

Heifers: Kilrea farmer, 370k Charolais £865 (234), 400k, £850 (213); S Graham, Portglenone, 320k Limousin £710 (222); M Millar, Rasharkin, 370k Limousin £815 (220), 490k, £1,045 (213), 530k, £1,120 (211), 490k, £1,020 (208), 410k, £850 (207); Ballymoney farmer, 310k Limousin £665 (215), 380k, Aberdeen Angus £745 (196); M McShane, Londonderry, 390k Limousin £840 (215), 370k, £755 (204); W Hoy, Ahoghill, 300k Limousin £640 (213), 300k, £625 (208); D Gordon, Portglenone, 420k Belgian Blue £865 (206); Claudy farmer, 340k Charolais £700 (206), 330k, £675 (205); J G Linton, Garvagh, 420k Limousin £865 (206), 420k Belgian Blue £830 (198); C and S McAuley, Toomebridge, 340k Limousin £680 (200); A Cameron, Ahoghill, 500k Limousin £985 (197) and N McKay, Portglenone, 480k Saler £945 (197).

Steers: S Graham, Portglenone, 340k Limousin £850 (250), 300k, £730 (243), 350k, £785 (224); S and S Houston, Maghera, 280k Aberdeen Angus £685 (245), 260k, £630 (242), 310k, £715 (231), 280k, £600 (214), 260k, £530 (204); T Scott, Swatragh, 370k Limousin £835 (226), 400k, £845 (211), 380k, £795 (209), 390k, £790 (203); P Fullen, Desertmartin, 360k Limousin £780 (217); W Hoy, Ahoghill, 400k Limousin £860 (215); Garvagh farmer, 380k Aberdeen Angus £795 (209), 400k, £825 (206), 430k, £860 (200); J P Kerr, Toomebridge, 510k Limousin £1,060 (208), 520k, £1,040 (200); A McNeilly, Toomebridge, 340k Aberdeen Angus £695 (204), 350k Limousin £700 (200); D Gordon, Portglenone, 460k Belgian Blue £915 (199); Kilrea farmer, 680k Charolais £1,350 (199); R Linton, Ahoghill, 560k Charolais £1,095 (196); Ballymoney farmer, 430k Aberdeen Angus £840 (195) and R McShane, Ballymoney, 510k Hereford £995 (195).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.