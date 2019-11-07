Second calver sells to a top price of £1630 at Kilrea Mart

Thursday, October 31: A super entry of 270 calves and weanlings met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves

A McGuinness, Greysteel, Belgian Blue £440; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £400; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £390; I Stewart, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £360, £355; D Johnston, Magherafelt, Limousin £350; W Lyons, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £327, £292; H G Stewart, Magherafelt, Belgian Blue £319, £300, £265; A Faith, Limavady, Limousin £300; I H Anderson, Ballymoney, Shorthorn £285, £205; C Bates, Magherafelt, Hereford £280; W McCormick, Ballycastle, Belgian Blue £280, Aberdeen Angus £248; Drumabest Farms, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £262; O and K Hawe, Knockloughrim, Limousin £258, £208; W Crawford, Ballymena, Belgian Blue £245; Derryduff Farms, Dungiven, Hereford £238, £200; S Casey, Cloughmills, Fleckvieh £232; D Nutt, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £230; R A and R J Cousley, Moneymore, Fleckvieh £225; W Riley, Dungiven, Limousin £218; A Hemphill, Armoy, Belgian Blue £215; R Arthur, Kilrea, Friesian £210 and W and I Whiteside, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £210.

Heifer calves

I Stewart, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £375, £350, £320; A Faith, Limavady, Limousin £330, £312, £270, £250; H G Stewart, Magherafelt, Belgian Blue £330, £300, Aberdeen Angus £237; C Bates, Magherafelt, Hereford £275; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £275, £245; W Crawford, Ballymena, Belgian Blue £260; W Lyons, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £260; Drumabest Farms, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £255, Aberdeen Angus £212; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £247, £200; W McCormick, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus £240 and Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £210.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

85 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

Monday, November 4, 2019: A smaller entry of 300 lambs met a sound trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs sold to £78.00 and to 3.34 per kg.

Lambs

R McGinley, Ballymoney, 21.5k £71.80 (334); J Christie, Ballymoney, 22.5k £74 (329); W Caldwell, Rasharkin, 20.5k £67 (327); J Kerr, Macosquin, 23k £72 (313), 23k Horned Lambs £69.50 (302); L Reid, Coleraine, 23.5k £73.50 (313); A Workman, Ballymoney, 23.5k £73 (311); R McCaughern, Rasharkin, 23k £71 (309) and Kilrea farmer, 22.5k £69.60 (309).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £76.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

Tuesday, November 5, 2019: A small entry of dairy cattle met a flying trade with second calver sold to a top of £1630.

More stock required weekly.

R Hamill, Portrush, second calver to £1630 and J Wilson, Ballymoney, springing heifer to £1360.

Wednesday, November 6, 2019: A good entry of 260 fat cow, suckler and store cattle stock at Kilrea met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1210, heifers sold to £1270 and fat cows sold £1300.

Fat cows: (85) (flying trade - more required)

E Gregg, Ahoghill, 650k Aubrac £1000 (154), 660k Belgian Blue £1005 (152), 680k Saler £980 (144); H Walsh, Portglenone, 580k Belgian Blue £865 (149), 660k Simmental £755 (114); P McIlvar, Garvagh, 710k Limousin £1005 (142); W and I Whiteside, Limavady, 630k Friesian £885 (141), 620k £810 (131); C and J Kelly, Bellarena, 680k Limousin £960 (141), 630k £880 (140), 700k Belgian Blue £970 (139), 630k Limousin £870 (138), 700k £930 (133), 680k Sim £880 (129), 490k Aberdeen Angus £600 (122), 750k Limousin £900 (120), 640k Aberdeen Angus £745 (116), 640k Charolais £710 (111); S Eaton, Dungiven, 960k Aberdeen Angus £1300 (135), 670k Limousin £800 (119); W K Shiels, Maghera, 530k Friesian £715 (135), 570k £700 (123); Macosquin farmer, 670k Limousin £900 (134), 620k Simmental £680 (110); J Hunter, Macosquin, 750k Aberdeen Angus £990 (132), 740k Fleckvieh £825 (112); Ballymena farmer, 530k Limousin £690 (130), 570k Aberdeen Angus £645 (113); J Whyte, Portglenone, 760k Sim £990 (130); R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin, 750k Charolais £940 (125); D McClure, Kilraughts, 620k Belgian Blue £740 (119); M McLaughlin, Dungiven, 750k Simmental £890 (119); M Glass, Maghera, 680k Simmental £800 (118); McAleese Farms, Garvagh, 840k Friesian £980 (117), 760k £850 (112); P and S Regan, Desertmartin, 670k Friesian £785 (117), 790k £845 (107); J McQuitty, Clough, 700k Aberdeen Angus £810 (116); M and H Gilmour, Ballymoney, 740k Montbeliarde £850 (115), 520k £590 (114); R J Shiels, Garvagh, 910k Limousin £1050 (115); W Moore, Macosquin, 500k Limousin £570 (114); Magherafelt farmer, 650k Aberdeen Angus £700 (108); B McAfee, Aghadowey, 720k Friesian £770 (107); K Scullion, Portglenone, 750k Shorthorn dairy £805 (107) and Grange Farms, Castlerock 600k Holstein £635 (106).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

G Gibson, Garvagh, Limousin heifer with Limousin bull calf at foot to £1470, Aberdeen Angus heifer with Aberdeen Angus bull calf at foot to £1300.

Heifers

P Sloan, Rasharkin, 470k Limousin £940 (200); G Canning, Bellarena, 430k Limousin £815 (190); C Cousley, Bendooragh, 470k Charolais £880 (187); R Darragh, Ballymoney, 550k Simmental £995 (181) and A Lagan, Portglenone, 490k Aberdeen Angus £885 (181).

Steers

Magherafelt farmer, 500k Charolais £1045 (209), 550k £1080 (196), 590k Limousin £1140 (193), 490k £940 (192), 610k Hereford £1155 (189), 560k Limousin £1050 (188), 610k £1120 (184), 580k £1065 (184); M Rea, Ballymoney, 430k Limousin £900 (209), 610k Charolais £1125 (184); B Moore, Garvagh, 380k Hereford £755 (199), 380k Belgian Blue £695 (183); Kilrea farmer, 530k Limousin £1045 (197); Macosquin farmer, 500k Charolais £980 (196); D McBurney, Cullybackey, 590k Aberdeen Angus £1125 (191), 520k £990 (190); Kilrea farmer, 630k Limousin £1150 (183); Upperlands farmer, 280k Aberdeen Angus £530 (189) and B McAfee, Aghadowey, 430k Belgian Blue £805 (187), 500k £915 (183).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

