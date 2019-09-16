Second calver with bull calf sells to £2,020 at Clogher Mart

A smaller entry of 1,248 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, September 14 sold to a noticeably stronger demand for a good entry of quality lots on offer with plainer stock seeing no change in demand.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1,786 for a 940kg Limousin to £190 per 100kg for a Coleraine producer followed by a 810kg Charolais to £182 (£1,474.20) for a Keady producer.

Cow heifers sold to £1,361.60 for a 740kg Limousin to £184 and reaching a top of £192 per 100kg for a 680kg Limousin (£1,305.60) for a Castlederg producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £117 for a 790kg (£924.30).

Fat bulls sold to £1,460 for a 1,000kg Belgian Blue to £146.

Fat steer overage sold to £178 per 100kg.

Fat steers underage sold to £187 per 100kg.

Fat heifers overage sold to £186 for a 600kg Blonde d'Aquitaine.

Fat heifers underage sold to £192 for a 630kg Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Castlederg producer 680kg Limousin to £192 (£1,305.60), Coleraine producer 940kg Limousin to £190 (£1,786), Clogher producer 670kg Charolais to £185 (£1,239.50), Kesh producer 620kg Limousin to £184. Castlederg producer 740kg Limousin to £184 (£1,361.60), Keady producer 810kg Charolais to £182 (£1,474.20), Clogher producer 650kg Limousin to £180. Fivemiletown producer 670kg Limousin to £178. Ballygawley producer 740kg Limousin to £177, Magheraveely producer 650kg Limousin to £176. Aughnacloy producer 670kg Limousin to £170. 780kg Belgian Blue to £169 (£1,318.20).

Other quality lots sold from £136 to £167 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £114 to £134 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £108 to £117 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £80 to £105 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £42 to £77 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

1,000kg Belgian Blue to £146 (£1,460), 990kg Aubarc to £143 (£1,415.70), 940kg Limousin to £137 (£1,287.80), 960kg Charolais to £122 (£1,171.20), 880kg Limousin to £110. 870kg Limousin to £101.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

730kg Limousin to £175. 630kg Limousin to £172. 580kg Charolais to £167. 640kg Charolais to £164. 700kg Limousin to £160. 660kg Limousin to £147. 460kg Charolais to £144. 530kg Limousin to £136. 790kg Aberdeen Angus to £119.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

580kg Charolais to £187. 630kg Limousin to £180. 660kg Charolais to £178. 560kg Limousin to £173. 610kg Charolais to £168. 730kg Simmental to £167. 630kg Simmental to £164. 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £163. 630kg Hereford to £156. 600kg Hereford to £156.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE

600kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £186. 620kg Simmental to £185. 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £183. 680kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £180. 640kg Limousin to £180. 640kg Belgian Blue. to £176. 620kg Limousin to £175. 560kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £169.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

630kg Charolais to £192. 600kg Charolais to £189. 610kg Charolais to £184. 550kg Charolais to £182. 570kg Limousin to £180. 560kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £178. 510kg Charolais to £177. 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £170. 610kg Simmental to £167. 470kg Hereford to £159. 610kg Friesian to £158. 660kg Limousin to £147. 520kg Friesian to £137. 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £136.

STORE BULLOCKS (335)

A stronger demand reported this week with forward steers selling to £1,420 for a 760kg Limousin (£187), 700kg Limousin to £1,400 (£200), 760kg Limousin to £1,395 (£183), 740kg Limousin to £1,390 (£188), 730kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,380 (£189), 730kg Limousin to £1,360 (£186), 680kg Limousin to £1,350 (£198) and 700kg Limousin to £1,340 (£191) for a Co Armagh producer. R Robinson, Portadown sold 720kg Charolais to £1,405 (£195), 760kg Charolais to £1,370 and 740kg Limousin to £1,355. R and N Lavery , Portadown 810kg Charolais to £1,380, 750kg Charolais to £1,375, 770kg Charolais to £,1345 and 720kg Charolais to £1,345. E Morton, Armagh 780kg Charolais to £1,380 and 850kg Charolais to £1,375. Dungannon producer 720kg Charolais to £1,350, 740kg Charolais to £1,345 and 690kg Charolais to £1,340.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG

C Kelly, Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1,030 (£210), 450kg Charolais to £875, and 480kg Charolais to £860. G Clendenning, Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1,030 (£206), P J Doyle, Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1,000 (£204), 500kg Limousin to £990 (£198) and 430kg Limousin to £850. C Pedlow, Lurgan 490kg Belgian Blue to £980 and 420kg Charolais to £825. J Kirkpatrick, Clabby 490kg Charolais to £940, 490kg Charolais to £930 and 470kg Charolais to £840. S Bingham, Clogher 490kg Limousin to £940 and 490kg Limousin to £900. M Thornton, Kinawley 490kg Hereford to £935 and 490kg Hereford to £890. K and A Clarke, Tynan 480kg Simmental to £880. B O'Rourke, Dungannon 410kg Limousin to £860 and 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. P Loughran, Dungannon 440kg Charolais to £840.

STORE HEIFERS (116)

A steady demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1,260 for a 720kg Charolais 690kg Charolais to £1,160, 630kg Simmental to £1,150 and 590kg Limousin to £1,150 for an Armagh producer. W S Hall, Magheraveely 670kg Charolais to £1,255 (£187), 680kg Charolais to £1,255 (£184), 670kg Charolais to £1,250 (£186), 680kg Charolais to £1,215, 670kg Charolais to £1,205, 610kg Charolais to £1,160, 650kg Charolais to £1,150, 630kg Charolais to £1,150 and 620kg Charolais to £1,125. E O'Hagan, Armagh 610kg Limousin to £1,200 (£197), S McCaffery, Augher 620kg Charolais to £1,190. J McKenna, Dungannon 770kg Belgian Blue to £1,185. G Brodison, Stewartstown 610kg Charolais to £1,165. D Moore, Aughnacloy 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,160. P Taggart, Dungannon 640kg Belgian Blue to £1,140 and R Martin, Portadown 580kg Charolais to £1,135.

MED WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG

A McCrory, Lisnaskea 500kg Simmental to £995 (£199), R Martin, Portadown 470kg Charolais to £955 (£203), N Cochrane, Portadown 480kg Charolais to £935, 490kg Charolais to £840 and 460kg Charolais to £840. H Brown, Pomeroy 460kg Simmental to £935. Ballygawley producer 480kg Charolais to £915. G and M Daly, Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £900, 480kg Charolais to £895 and 440kg Charolais to £810. S Wilson, Magheraveely 490kg Charolais to £875. R Hogg, Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £850. P Taggart, Dungannon 480kg Belgian Blue to £850. P Cairns, Sion Mills 430kg Limousin to £775. J Crozier, Ballinamallard 410kg Limousin to £770. H A Quinn, Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £775, 470kg Limousin to £765, 450kg Limousin to £760 and 450kg Limousin to £750. K, Berry Armagh 450kg Limousin to £750.

WEANLINGS

A brisk demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,065 for a 520kg Charolais (£205), 490kg Charolais to £1,020 (£208), 410kg Limousin to £945 (£230), and 450kg Charolais to £935. J McElroy, Clogher 470kg Charolais to £1,000 (£213), 430kg Charolais to £900 (£209) and 440kg Charolais to £880 (£200), S McAleer, Omagh 480kg Charolais to £955. M McCrystal, Ballygawley 440kg Limousin to £950. D Armstrong, 470kg Simmental to £940. H Robinson, Portadown 480kg Charolais to £940 and 450kg Charolais to £890. A Armstrong, Trillick 530kg Charolais to £930. T Grew, Corranny 450kg Charolais to £930, 500kg Charolais to £900, 390kg Charolais to £895 and 440kg Charolais to £880 to £885.

WEANLING HEIFERS

D Liggett, Clogher 560kg Charolais to £1,025 (£183) and 500kg Charolais to £825. D McCrystal, Ballygawley 520kg Charolais to £945, 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £925, 490kg Charolais to £885, 450kg Charolais to £850 and 470kg Charolais to £810. J Lynch, Dungannon 460kg Limousin to £845. J Mullan, Dungannon 380kg Charolais to £825, 380kg Charolais to £790 and 360kg Limousin to £770. S McAleer, Omagh 390kg Charolais to £815, M Beacom, Ederney 360kg Charolais to £800, 400kg Charolais to £790 and 440kg Charolais to £780. M McSorley, Beragh 400kg Charolais to £800 and 360kg Charolais to £790. S Smyth, Rosslea 420kg Limousin to £790. A Lynch, Ballygawley 430kg Limousin to £770.

Producers please note: Special evening autumn show and sales of suckler calves commencing Monday, October 7 at 7pm (watch press for further details).

DAIRY COWS AND HEIFERS

A good steady demand in this section again with B McStravick, Craigavon selling a calved heifer to £1,750. Ballygawley producer £1,730 and £1,600 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1,470 for third calver. Heifers due November to AI Friesian to £1,225 and £1,060.

SUCKLER COWS AND CALVES

A very firm demand in this section especially for quality lots with P Cassidy, Augher selling a second calver with bull calf to make £2,020 and another second calver with heifer calf to £2,000. E Fee, Fivemiletown £1,900 and £1,750 for heifers with bull calves. A Beggan, Rosslea £1,760 for second calver with bull calf. B McKeever, Armagh £1,450 for a 2014 cow with heifer calf and £1,300 for 2014 cow with bull calf. S S Moore, Portadown £1,415 for a heifer with bull calf and £1,355 for heifer with bull calf. D Capper, Portadown £1,400 for heifer with heifer calf and £1,175 for heifer with bull calf. M/S S and R Watt, Pomeroy £1,270 for heifer with bull calf and £1,230 for heifer with heifer calf. C Spence, Pomeroy £1,255 for heifer with heifer calf and £1,245 for heifer with bull calf. C Fee, Tempo £1,255 for cow with bull and heifer calves at foot and £1,135 for 2011 cow with heifer calf.

DROPPED CALVES AND REARED CALVES

A smaller entry this week sold to a very strong demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £455 for a Charolais to a Dungannon producer. S Feeney, Greysteel £420 for Belgian Blue. O P Donnelly, Augher £370 for Belgian Blue. Ivan Bothwell, Drumcose £350 for Hereford, Clogher producer £315 for Aberdeen Angus, S Gormley, Augher £278 for Hereford, D McKenna, Fintona £275, £260 and £255 for Aberdeen Angus. I Patterson, Seskinore £260 for Aberdeen Angus, C and H Brownlee, Florencecourt £250 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFER CALVES

Clogher producer £435 for Belgian Blue. T Cornett, Portadown £385 for Limousin, Ivan Bothwell, Drumcose £360 and £305 for Hereford, G Johnston, Lisbellaw £320 for Hereford, B McCullagh, Greencastle £300 and £290 for Charolais. J J Kelly, Irvinestown £275 for Limousin.

REARED BULLS

F McElroy, Augher £740 for Charolais, M Keown, Dromore £700 for Charolais Dungannon producer £635 and £480 for Charolais. E J Mitchell, Clogher £600 and £555 for Simmentals. J F McGuinness, Eglinton £500 for Charolais, K G Maze, Lisburn £480 for Limousin, R Gourley, Cookstown £480 for Charolais, P Jordan, Armagh £465 for Aberdeen Angus

REARED HEIFERS

M Keown, Dromore £715 for Limousin, K G Maze, Lisburn £635 for Limousin, Lisbellaw producer £550 for Limousin, Dungannon producer £490 for European Angus and £485 for Charolais, Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £470 and £460 for Hereford.