Secrets of the National Trust comes to Northern Ireland

Alan Titchmarsh brings Secrets of the National Trust to Northern Ireland introducing viewers to Castle Ward, Murlough National Nature Reserve and Mount Stewart.

A second series of Channel 5’s Secrets of the National Trust with Alan Titchmarsh is currently airing on Channel 5 and Northern Ireland will take centre stage in episode six on Tuesday, April 3rd at 8pm when Alan visits Castle Ward and Murlough National Nature Reserve.

Secrets of the National Trust filming at Murlough Nature Reserve

The series follows Alan as he embarks on the first half of his 12 part journey across the trust and visits a new property each week to unlock its secrets.

Along the way he is joined by some familiar faces, who uncover tales of high society, life below stairs and the trials, triumphs and scandals of our great estates all across the country.

Join Alan when he visits Castle Ward to discover a house of split personalities that bore witness to lunacy, attempted murder and later the ground-breaking work of pioneering nineteenth century scientist, Mary Ward.

The drama doesn’t end there, as historian Suzannah Lipscombe learns about Castle Ward’s starring role in the TV adaptation of Game of Thrones and gets hands-on making swords with the show’s resident armourer.

Twenty miles away, Nina Wadia meets the team at Murlough National Nature Reserve to lend a hand with some vital conservation work and joins the search for butterfly larvae.

The second half of the series, featuring Mount Stewart, will run later in the year.