Secure your place on an online workshop

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced that workshops for online Single Application are now underway and urged farmers to reserve a place as soon as possible.

Workshops will be held at CAFRE campuses in Antrim, Loughry and Enniskillen, to assist farmers in completing their 2018 Single Application. You must register in advance by contacting 028 7131 9955.

More than 300 people attended the workshops in 2017, with many farmers choosing to complete their Single Application during the workshop.

Dates and venues for the first in the series of workshops are as follows (further dates to be confirmed):

· Thurs 15 March 2018 - Greenmount College 6-8pm

· Tues 20 March 2018 - Enniskillen Campus 6-8pm

· Thurs 29 March 2018 - Greenmount College 6-8pm

· Tues 10 April 2018 - Enniskillen Campus 6-8pm

· Thurs 12 April 2018 - Loughry College 6-8pm

· Tues 17 April 2018 - Enniskillen Campus 6-8pm

· Thurs 19 April 2018 - Greenmount Campus 6-8pm

The 2018 Single Application and Maps Service opened on 01 March 2018 and will close on 15 May.

Single Applications must be completed online by you or someone acting for you by 15 May 2018 to claim payment for:

q Basic Payment Scheme and Greening Payment

q Young Farmers’ Payment (YFP)

q Regional Reserve Entitlement allocation or top up (as a Young Farmer or New Entrant)

q Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS)

q Northern Ireland Countryside Management Scheme (NICMS)

q Farm Woodland Premium Scheme (FWPS)

q Farm Woodland Scheme (FWS)

q Forest Expansion Scheme (Annual Premia)

You must also use the Single Application and Maps Service to tell DAERA about any changes to your land. You can no longer do this on paper.

For further information on area based schemes please visit http://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/topics/grants-and-funding/area-based-schemes-2018-0

You can access DAERA Online Services at: http://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-online-services