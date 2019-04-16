‘Seeds of Change’ workshop planned

Fermanagh County Show are pleased to announce a new initiative to encourage more people to grow their own fruit and vegetables.

The Show Management Committee are working in association with Colebrooke Kitchen Garden, to invite enthusiastic gardeners to apply to join a growing workshop in late April to learn more about the techniques to produce top class fruit and vegetables.

The Head Gardener at Colebrooke Kitchen Garden, Dougal Dorman, will also advise on the varieties of vegetables to grow and give tips during the growing season.

The benefits of locally produced food are already well known and many people prefer the flavour of local fruit and vegetables which have not been flown halfway around the world.

This year’s Fermanagh County Show on Tuesday, 6th August and Wednesday, 7th August will have a much improved prize fund in the fruit and vegetables sections with £35 prizemoney in each of the vegetable classes and £60 for each of the veggie box and juvenile vegetable classes, sponsored by the Vaughan Trust which is an agricultural charity supporting farmers and growers in Co. Fermanagh and which has had a long established link with the Show.

To encourage more participation this year, the Show organisers will have additional novice classes to encourage first time exhibitors.

Fermanagh County Show is a qualifying show for the Irish Shows’ Association for the Quality Onion All-Ireland Championship taking place at Moate Show on 25 th August and Bord Bia 7-a-day Best in Season Kitchen Garden with the final taking place at Tullamore Show on Sunday, 11th August.

Numbers are limited for this workshop therefore a waiting list will be drafted.

To express an interest in the Fermanagh County Show/Colebrooke Kitchen Garden Growing Workshop, please send your name, address and telephone number to the Show Manager either by email; secretary@fermanaghcountyshow.com or by telephone; 028 66322509 before 12 noon on Friday, 19th April.