Around St Patrick’s Day each year the congregation of Ballyblack Presbyterian Church holds a service for the farming community.

This Seedtime and Ploughman’s Service was very well attended this year and an offering of over £1,000 was raised for the NI Air Ambulance. Grace Williams, from the charity, was present to tell the congregation about the work of the Air Ambulance.

The service was conducted by the Rev Dr Donald Watts and the praise was led by Dromore and District Male Voice Choir. The guest speaker was Colin McDonald, outgoing chief executive of RUAS, with James Speers, YFCU President, and Elizabeth Warden, Federation Chairman of WI, also taking part.

Supper was served in the church hall following the service.