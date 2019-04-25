Semex renews sponsorship of HYB

Semex, the innovative genetic solutions company, invests for a sixth year in the future of young dairy farmers by renewing its principal sponsorship of Holstein Young Breeders (HYB).

The support from Semex makes a significant contribution to the advancement and success of HYB by supporting aspiring young breeders who are the future cornerstone of the dairy industry. Semex has an active presence at all major HYB events, including the Weekend Rally and the All Breeds All Britain Calf Show, as well as supporting a plethora of prestigious HYB Awards such as the Littlestar and President’s Medal Award. In addition to the sponsorship, Semex pay for the three HYB President’s Medal finalists to attend the Semex International Dairy Conference and also fund a trip for the winner to the Royal Winter Fair in Toronto.

Semex have the opportunity to sit on the judging panels for national awards and competitions, host workshops and seminars and be at the forefront of the organisation’s ethos to engage, innovate, educate and equip the future generation of dairy farmers – many of who have the potential to progress onto international cattle breeding platforms - for a prosperous future.

Michael Dennison, UK National Sales Manager for Semex said: “We are delighted to sponsor HYB for a sixth year. It is important for Semex to invest and support our young breeders who are the future of our industry. Supporting HYB enables us to engage, educate and encourage the next generation.”

HYB, part of the wider Holstein UK organisation, has over 1500 members up to 26 years of age and 24 regional clubs throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

HYB aims are to educate, inspire and support the next generation of individuals choosing the dairy industry as their future career. The events programme shares knowledge and understanding about cattle breeding, stock judging and linear assessment, as well as helping members learn vital husbandry and showmanship skills, to compete and, importantly, to make friends and have fun.