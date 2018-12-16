Semex UK team expands in Northern Ireland

Two new recruits have recently joined the sales team in Northern Ireland for Semex UK. James Wilson and Shay O’Neill were both appointed as Genetic Consultants for the global genetics company.

James was previously an assistant Herdsman on a 200-cow dairy unit before training as an AI technician.

Commenting on his new role, James said: “I look forward to working closely with farmers to help them solve problems and make the right breeding decisions to enhance Genetic gain on their operations.”

James’ customer base will cover part Armagh and part Down.

Having recently graduated from the University of Stirling with a Law degree, Shay has always had a keen interest in cattle breeding and will now cover parts of Tyrone, Antrim and Londonderry for Semex.

From a dairy farming background, Shay is looking forward to his new role. “My aim is to promote the benefits of using Semex Solutions and how they will help improve farm businesses in Northern Ireland. Few decisions impact a farm more than genetics, so the right genetic decision made today will take the right steps to future proofing the business,” he said.

John Berry, Sales Manager for Northern Ireland, adds: “The appointment of Shay and James demonstrates Semex UK’s commitment to Northern Ireland and will ensure we deliver a professional customer-based service whilst continuing to focus on the needs and wants of our customers.”