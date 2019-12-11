Senior appointments at Moy Park

Leading food company Moy Park has announced two new senior appointments, bolstering its management team and commitment to operational and customer excellence.

Matt Hibbins has been appointed Director of Business, responsible for overseeing the next stage of growth with one of Moy Park’s longstanding partners. Matt joined Moy Park from UK food producer Cranswick in 2013, initially as a Senior Commercial Manager. Developing Moy Park’s e-commerce channel and overseeing key customer partnerships, Matt has a proven track record in sales and marketing and enhancing customer relationships and service.

Hugh Nicholson has taken on the role of Director of Logistics, where he will be responsible for developing strategic supply chain initiatives across Moy Park’s logistics operations. With over 25 years’ experience, Hugh joined Moy Park from Deloitte where he led the firm’s logistics and distribution for the UK. At Moy Park, Hugh will be responsible for delivering best-in-class performance through the network for Transport, Warehousing and Fleet Management, in addition to Moy Park’s Central Distribution Centre.

Welcoming the new appointments, Moy Park President Chris Kirke said: “Both Matt and Hugh will provide a high level of expertise and industry understanding, which will no doubt prove an invaluable asset to Moy Park and add strategic value to our business. Their in-depth knowledge and experience in the FMCG sector will help develop our commercial strategy and further strengthen our relationships in delivering outstanding insights, innovation and quality. We wish them every success going forward.”