Senior manager appointed

Danske Bank has announced the appointment of Fermanagh man Rodney Brown to the newly created role of Deputy Head of Agribusiness.

One of the bank’s most experienced agri managers, Rodney will now support the head of Agribusiness Robert McCullough in developing and managing the bank’s industry relationships and sponsorships.

He will also continue to look after the needs of the bank’s main agri customers in Fermanagh and Tyrone and lead the team of agribusiness managers in this area.

Robert McCullough said: “Rodney is a highly regarded and experienced agri manager, with a sound understanding of the financing needs of a variety of agribusiness sectors. I am delighted that he has taken up this role. This is a significant move, which demonstrates our continued investment in the industry and commitment to long-term relationships, something we know our customers value.

“As the largest agribusiness team in Northern Ireland, we recognise our responsibility for supporting the industry and the farming community, not just commercially but through thought leadership and a wide range of local sponsorships.

“A viable and sustainable agricultural industry is vital to the economic success of Northern Ireland and to the prosperity of rural communities. Focusing on the key aspects of business management is fundamental to the success of any business, including agribusiness. In times of change and uncertainty, as the saying goes, ‘focus on what you can control’.

“Broadly speaking, the industry is in a good place, despite some of the uncertainty and localised fodder issues which all are aware of. The dairy industry, which is the engine room of NI agriculture, is enjoying a much better trading environment, as are the other sectors in general. This has a direct impact across rural Northern Ireland both socially and economically.”

The bank’s senior agribusiness managers Mark Forsythe and Seamus McCormick will continue to lead their teams in South and North Regions respectively.

Rodney grew up in Fintona and now lives in Fermanagh with his wife and two young children.