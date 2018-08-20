September date for Limousin suckler herd competition

The N.I. Limousin Cattle Club would like to invite Commercial herds using Limousin bulls and genetics to take part in their 2018 Suckler Herd Competition.

All herds must have either a pedigree Limousin bull or be predominantly using Limousin AI within their herds.

Judging the competition this year will be Gareth Small, Kilkeel, Co Down, who along with his father Dermot, has enjoyed remarkable success this year with their July 2017 born heifer Flo Jo sired by the well-known Trueman Idol. Flo Jo reigned supreme in the commercial cattle section at Balmoral Show this year where she won Best Commercial Beef Heifer, Junior Commercial Beef Champion, Supreme Champion Commercial Beef Animal, Best Commercial Animal Bred by an Exhibitor and Reserve in the Overall Interbreed Championship.

Gareth will judge herds entered for the competition prior to the upcoming suckler calf shows and sales to be held in late September and early October.

The Club will award the top three competitors in the following two categories: Small Herd, up to 50, suckler cows and Large Herd, 50 + suckler cows. There will also be 1st, 2nd and 3rd awards for the following categories; Best Young Heifer, Best Young Bull, Best Group of Calves and Best Stock Bull. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded at the Club’s Annual Prize Giving and Dinner on Saturday, November 3, in Canal Court Hotel, Newry.

This is a wonderful opportunity to highlight and reward these herds and organisers look forward to seeing some of the best local commercial Limousin herds across Northern Ireland.

Entry forms are available from the Club Secretary Shirley Fleming. Please contact her by email at nilimousincattleclub@gmail.com or telephone 07881435042. The entry fee will be £20 and entries will close on Saturday 1 September 2018.