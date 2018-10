September stocking of waters

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has stocked the following waters with takeable fish in September 2018:

3 September - Middle South, Brown Trout, 1,000. 4 September - Lower South, Brown Trout, 1,000.5 September - Marshallstown, Brown Trout, 1,000. 6 September - Lough Mourne, Brown Trout, 1,000.

7 September - Ballymoney Burn, Brown Trout, 250. 10 September - Ballykeel Lower, Brown Trout, 166.10 September - Castlewellan, Brown Trout, 834. 11 September - Castlewellan, Brown Trout, 1,000. 12 September - Lough Cowey, Brown Trout, 1,000.

13 September - Lough Brickland, Brown Trout, 1,000. 14 September - Hillsborough, Rainbow Brown Trout, 1,000. 17 September - Brantry, Brown Trout, 1,000. 18 September - Bellanaleck, Rainbow Brown Trout, 1,000.

19 September - Bellanaleck, Brown Trout, 1,000. 20 September - Brantry, Brown Trout, 500. 21 September - Portavoe, Rainbow Brown Trout, 1,000