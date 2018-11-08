SERC apprentice reaches finals

Level 3 catering apprentice Rachel Carson from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has reached the finals of the European VET Excellence Awards which will take place on the 9 November in Vienna, Austria. Rachel is the only student from the UK to reach the finals.

The European VET Excellence Awards was created to highlight best practice and recognises excellence in Vocational Education and Training (VET) all over Europe.

Rachel has been nominated for The European Alliance for Apprenticeship Award which recognises excellence in contributions to supply, quality, image and mobility of apprenticeships from within the members of the European Alliance for Apprenticeships.

After starting her training in 2015, Rachel has proven time and again that she’s got the skills to succeed. Earlier this year, Rachel was named Student Culinarian of the Year at IFEX and Apprentice of the Year 2018 at the Institute of Hospitality Awards for Professionalism.

Rachel currently works as the senior Chef de Partie in Novelli’s at City Quays. Rachel was offered the job after successfully impressing the Executive Head Chef, Jim Mulholland.

At just 19, Rachel is responsible for shift operation and three Commis Chefs, she actively provides support and monitors the quality of their work. Her responsibility surpasses those of standard apprentices which is a testament to her knowledge, skills and abilities.