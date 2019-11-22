SERC students wrap it up for Daisy Lodge

Students and staff from South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC) Downpatrick Campus have been giving Santa’s elves a hand in preparation for a visit by the big man to Daisy Lodge in the run up to Christmas.

Thirty-six students and staff from Level 3 Animal Management, Applied Science and Travel and Tourism, donated over an hour of their time recently to wrap selection box gifts for visitors and clients of the well-known Cancer Fund for Children respite centre based in Newcastle.

Diane McKay, lecturer in Animal Care said: “Wrapping the gifts for Daisy Lodge has become an annual event for the students here at SERC.

“It is a great example of ‘many hands make light work’ and we are delighted to donate our time to this service for the team at Daisy Lodge, freeing them to get on with more pressing work.”

She added: "The students took over the sports hall and transformed it to 'elves workstations' where they busily wrapped each gift. They are all on the good list this year and were delighted to get involved in supporting Daisy Lodge."