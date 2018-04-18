SERC welcomes CARAS representatives to college

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) recently welcomed members from The Council for Awards of Royal Agricultural Societies (CARAS) for a study tour at the college’s Lisburn Campus where they were given an overview of the range of courses on offer at SERC.

Established in 1970, CARAS acts on behalf of the UK’s four national Royal Agricultural Societies – The Royal Agricultural Society of England, The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland, The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, and The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society. The objective is to recognise, through an Awards scheme, distinguished achievement in agriculture and related land-based industries.

During the visit members got the unique opportunity to see for themselves the high quality of teaching and learning that goes on within the college. They also toured the industry standard workshops to learn about the range of courses on offer to young people as well as how SERC are supporting the local agri-food and manufacturing industries with their latest range of skills development business courses.

The study tour began with a presentation opened by SERC principal and chief executive Ken Webb who welcomed the visitors to the college.

SERC Chief Training and Contracts Officer, William Greer then spoke about how SERC provides services to industry including: Training for Success (TFS), Apprenticeships, Higher level Apprenticeships (HLA) and Skills for Work level 1 and 2. William discussed how these programmes provide high quality professional and technical training using the latest technology.

This was followed by Head of School for Construction, Engineering Services and Skills for Work John Nixon who provided the attendees with information about SERC’s construction, plant maintenance and refrigeration courses and examples of students work.

Next, Deputy Head of School for Engineering and Computing Ken McKinstry provided an overview of SERC’s Mechanical engineering, Electronic engineering and Coded welding courses.

Finally, SERC Commercial Contracts Manager Elaine Flynn provided an overview of the business services courses offered at SERC and how they help business to train and upskill employees in many different industries.

Elaine said: “Businesses can benefit from specialist mechatronics training at SERC as we are the only accredited provider within the British Isles to offer the Siemens Mechatronic Systems Certification Programme (SMSCP). We are also an accredited Fujitsu Training Academy. These collaborations illustrate our commitment to deliver world-class training and our dedication to supporting local industry to develop the latest and highest quality technical skills that are so in demand.”

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Chairman John Kelly said: “This has been a wonderful opportunity for our members to see the variety of work that goes on within the College to both upskill young people who want to work in the industry as well as businesses who need to upskill in new technology. We are grateful to SERC for organising such an extensive and informative visit. Thanks, must go to all SERC staff for making our visitors feel so welcome during their time on campus.”

ERC and principal and chief executive Ken Webb said: “This is the first time we have hosted the Society and are very pleased that they decided to visit us. It was a great opportunity to showcase the high quality of teaching that goes on with SERC as well as raise awareness of how SERC are committed to supporting both the manufacturing and agri-food industry with accredited training. The links we have formed will open new opportunities for future collaboration.”

Businesses may be entitled to avail of training at a discounted price thanks to funding from the Department for the Economy’s Skills Focus training programme. For more information please call Andrew Megarry on 074075 56658 or email amegarry@serc.ac.uk