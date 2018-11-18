Series of Agri CareTrade workshops held across NI

Agri CareTrade is leading the way with highly effective dairy hygiene solutions developed to minimise disease on the farm.

Earlier this month they ran a series of roadshows, to promote best on-farm practice regarding Mastitis and the impact on farm income. Events were held in Cookstown, Antrim and Newtownards, with two satellite events in Limavady and Enniskillen.

The keynote speaker was specialist dairy vet and herdsman, Dan Humphries of Advance Milking, Shropshire. Dan is a widely respected clinical vet and udder health expert, working closely with progressive dairy farmers and high yielding herds, to help deliver practical and tangible improvements on farms across the UK and Europe.

Dan delivered an engaging presentation on maximising milking efficiency and minimising Mastitis in the herd – a disease that can annually affect up to 50% of the herd, costing thousands. Philip Abernethy and Craig McAlister of Parklands Vets shared the benefits of Dynamic Parlour Testing. Their service is available to all dairy farms across NI.

The event saw the launch of the new Pure Dipper system from CID LINES, an innovative way to safely treat cows post-milking, and a demo unit was available for farmers. Agri CareTrade are delighted with the level of initial interest.

Dairy Hygiene Consultant at Agri CareTrade, Derek Patterson says: “We believe that raising hygiene standards not only benefits the health of the herd but yields greater financial returns for the farmer.”

Agri CareTrade also recognised the value of the NI Air Ambulance in the farming community, giving away prizes worth more than £1,500 and raising in excess of £500 for the Air Ambulance.

To find out more contact Agri CareTrade on 028 9044 2266 or visit www.agricaretrade.com.