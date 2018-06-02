A ‘Service of Thanksgiving’ to celebrate the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society’s 150th Balmoral Show was held at Maze Presbyterian Church on Sunday 27th May.

Hosted by the Presbytery of Dromore, the service was led by the Rev Gareth McFadden, Moderator of the Presbytery of Dromore and the address was given by the Rev William Henry, Minister of Maze Presbyterian.

Cllr Uel Mackin, Rev William Henry, Alan Crowe (Chief Executive of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society), Rev Gareth McFadden (Moderator of the Presbytery of Dromore) and Cllr James Baird pictured at a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society's 150th Balmoral Show at Maze Presbyterian Church on Sunday 27th May.

The thanksgiving praise which included, ‘How great is our God’ was led by a large group of musicians from Maze Presbyterian. The special guest was Alan Crowe, Chief Executive of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS), who read the Scripture lesson. In an interview conducted by the Moderator, the RUAS Chief Executive spoke of his background and how he came to be so involved with the Balmoral Show.

The Moderator also interviewed Scott Laidlaw who represented Rural Support on the evening; after speaking about the work of this charity he later received the freewill offering of over £900 which was taken up during the service. Michael McCormick (Assistant Minister of Legacurry Presbyterian Church) conducted a personal story interview with well-known Hillsborough pig farmers Gordon and Elaine Dickson, both members of Legacurry Presbyterian