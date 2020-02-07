Seskinore YFC are preparing to celebrate 75th anniversary

Seskinore Young Farmers’ Club (YFC) are preparing to celebrate their 75th anniversary on Saturday 15th February 2020.

A dinner dance is set to take place in Corick House Hotel, Augher.

Mark Anderson (past club officer bearer), Jim Riddell (founder member of Seskinore YFC), Helen Anderson (past club office bearer), and Marks sons, Steen and Ellis Anderson

Tickets are available for the dinner dance, priced at £25.00 each with music by the Bleed’N Cowboys.

Seskinore YFC club president, Stuart Lyons said: “We are preparing to celebrate our 75th anniversary and would love to see as many past, present and indeed future members attend, to enjoy a night of nostalgia and comradeship to celebrate the club’s 75th birthday.

“Arrangements are well underway for the event and we would like to thank everyone for their continued generosity and sponsorship for the evening as there are fantastic raffle and auction prizes up for grabs.

“We are delighted to have Ulster Farmers’ Union president, Ivor Ferguson as our guest speaker for the evening. Seskinore YFC has grown from strength to strength over the years and this is evident through the array of silverware we have achieved at both county and Northern Ireland level which will be displayed on the evening.”

Anyone who wishes to purchase tickets is asked to contact the club secretary, Zara Crawford (07720 290 873) or club treasurer Catherine Short (07740 317 992).

Alternatively, message Seskinore YFC’s Facebook page or contact a committee member for more information.

Seskinore YFC would ask anyone with memorabilia that could be displayed on the evening to contact the club committee.