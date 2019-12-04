Seskinore YFC to hold annual Santa comes to town

Seskinore Young Farmers’ Club will be holding their annual Santa comes to town and Christmas draw on Friday, December 6 at 7.30pm at the Seskinore YFC club hall.

The Christmas draw will take place after turning on the Christmas tree lights at the young farmers club hall.

Tickets are currently on sale from club members and can also be purchased on the night, with some fantastic prizes up for offer.

Children will get the opportunity to speak to Santa and make sure he received their very important letter and take home some goodies, whilst friends and family can enjoy a hot cuppa and a chat amounts friends.

For more information contact any club member or send Seskinore YFC a message on Facebook.