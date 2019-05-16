Seskinore YFC tractor run

On Sunday, May 5, Seskinore YFC held their annual charity tractor run.

The run was in aid of Marie Curie and Air Ambulance NI.

Proud supporters of Air Ambulance NI

A large crowd of tractors were attracted as there were nearly 100 tractors present.

The final sum of money collected has not yet been finalised but is yet to come. Some prizes were handed out to some of the tractors such as:

Best presented - Adam Coulter

Best working tractor - Philip Rainey

A few girls out enjoying the sunshine and tractors

Best fleet - Cappagh YFC

Best vintage tractor - Charlie McConnell

Best Massey tractor which also received an award in memory of Harry - Thomas McMinimam.

Many thanks to the TFS for the use of the showgrounds, James Anderson from Marie Curie for cooking the burgers, the PSNI for helping with traffic and any parents who helped out.