Sharp rise in sheep prices at Gortin

Sheep prices rose sharply on Monday at Gortin with fat lambs selling to £127/31kg, Store Lambs £77, Fat Ewes £140 and Breeding Hoggets £140.

Brian Dooher £127/31kg, Pat McCrory £885.50/25kg, Kieran Fox £85/25kg, K & G Pinkerton £84/26kg, Ian Hetherington £84/25kg, Aidan Devine £83.80/24kg, Samuel Pauley £83.50/24kg, N McIlwaine £83/26kg, Nigel Laughlin £82.50/25KG, William Moore £82/24kg, Darren McClean £81.50/25kg, Peter Devine £81.50/23kg, B & S Ferris £81/23kg, J Anderson £81/25kg, Ashley Whelan £80.50/24kg, Paul Muldoon £80/23kg, Elaine & Patrick Mullin £80/23kg, Barry Campbell £80/23kg, John Doherty £79.50/24kg.

STORE LAMBS: James O’Hagan £77, Aidan Morris £76.50, C Sheerin £76.50, Joseph Kerlin £76.20, Dan McCaffrey £75, Gerard Hegerty £74.50, John Doherty £74, Aubrey Hawkes £73, Ronald Crawford £71.50, Dan McCaffrey £70.50, D & W Clarke £70.50, Barry Campbell £70, William Moore £70, A McCullagh £39.80, Michael Fields £69.50, Paul Muldoon £68.50.

FAT EWES: Paul Muldoon £140, Neil McIlwaine £140, Robert Anderson £139, David Houston £138, Brian Dooher £137, Victor Pinkerton £110.50, Brian Dooher £106, Joseph Teague £103, Patrick Kelly £99, C Sheerin £99, David Kwasniewski £98, D & A Davis £98, Michael McCullagh £97, Joseph Teague £97, Derek Kerr £97,£94, Joseph Kerlin £96, Kieran McGrath £93.50, Seamus OBrien £93.50, Ross Temple £93 ,Joseph Teague £93, N McIlwaine £92, R & C McCullagh £91, D & A Davis £90.50.

BREEDING HOGGETS: Patrick McDermott £140, Terence Bryson £132, William Crawford £132, £130, £130, Andrew Reid £125.