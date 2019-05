Sharp trade for cattle at Lisahally, bullocks selling to £1,065

A sharp trade on Wednesday at Lisahally Mart.

Prices as follows:

BULLOCKS: David hunter £1,065/570kg, £1,045/490kg, £980/500kg, £900/510kg, Jim Blair £910/420kg, £855/370kg, £820/340kg, A Kelly £850/360kg, £850/360kg, John McClelland £885/440kg, £880/390kg, £870/360kg, £850/410kg, £840/400kg, £750/340kg, D Matthews £820/420kg, £810/400kg, Sean Hegerty £800/430kg, Brendan and Ryan Gormley £795/390kg, Jim Blair £770/330kg, £730/330kg, Raymond Matthews £720/540kg, £700/480kg, £700/430kg and Sean and Patrick Hegerty £715/430kg.

HEIFERS: W Lyons £1,240/670kg, £1,200/750kg, David Hunter £1,150/620kg, £1,140/630kg, John Dodds £1,090, £990, Samuel Miller £830/400kg, Raymond Nutt £810/340kg, £780/400kg, D Matthews £780/390kg, £760/370kg, £750/320kg, Alan Roulston £800/490kg, £775/470kg, £750/480kg, £745/440kg, £700/470kg, £700/430kg, £675/410kg, Samuel Miller £775/420kg and Richard Moore £760/300kg, £740/280kg.

A steady trade with fat lambs selling to £90/24kg on Tuesday.

Prices as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Robert Waugh £90/24kg, Andrew Olphert £90/24kg, Stephen McCay £88/28kg, John Crawford £88/23kg, Patrick McNicholl £87/23kg, Bryan Jackson £83.50/21kg, R and M Archibald £83/32kg, Stpehen McCay £80/17kg, Paul Bennett £80.50/21kg, Graeme Christie £80/21kg, Craig Hamilton £80/21kg, R and M Archibald £70/25kg, Craig Hamilton £70/19kg and Jason McClelland £70/17kg.

FAT EWES: Robert Waugh £99, John Gilfillan £93, S Lynch £90, £89, Andrew Olphert £90, David Kelly £86, Patrick McNicholl £80 and David Moore £80, £78.