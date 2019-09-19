Sharp trade for sheep at Gortin Mart, breeding hoggets selling to £160

A sharp trade on Monday.

Fat lambs selling to £82/29kg, store lambs selling to £78, fat ewes selling to£112, breeding ewe lambs selling to £108 and breeding hoggets selling to£160 and breeding rams selling to 440g.

FAT LAMBS

A Kelly £82/29kg, £80/29kg, Francis Bradley £79/29kg, £76/23kg, James Canning £76.50/24kg, David Black £75/31kg, Brackenhill Farms £75/25kg, S Moore £75/26KG, Declan McNally £73.50/22kg, Mary Devine £73/25kg, David Black £73/26kg, S moore £72/23kg, Aubrey McKelvey £71.80/24kg, Liam Gormley £71.50/25kg, Gerard and Patrck Campbell £71.20/kg, and James Patrick £71/24kg.

STORE LAMBS

D Hempton £78, Brian Lynch £77, Rathkelly Farm £77,£75 Stephen Sproule £76, Brian Lynch £76, Robert Anderson £75, £72, D Hempton £74 and Mark McGurk £71.

FAT EWES

Michael O'Kane £112, Bracken Hill Farms £90, £88, S Moore £81, £81, William Patterson £80, £77, L and T Galbraith £79, Terence O'Neill £78, Francis Bradley £77, A McFarland £77 and Terence O'Neill £75.

BREEDING EWE LAMBS

William Moore £108, £100, £98, £95, £95, £90, £90, £85, £85, £85, £85, £82, £80, S and A Conway £84, £80, £80, Stephen Sproule £81, £80, D Hempton £80 and Stephen Lindsay £80.

BREEDING HOGGETS

Seamus Gormley £160, £158, £155, Vincent McAteer £160,£145, Kieran Dolan £158, £150, A McAteer £150, Seamus Gormley £140, Eamon Bryson £140, Pat McGurk £138, Kieran Dolan £135, A McAteer £128 and E Bryson £118.

BREEDING RAMS

A Liggett 440g, Glenpark Farms 330g, 300g, 240g, A Liggett 290g, 240g, Cookstown Farm Ltd 290g, 280g and Lee Elliott 200g.