Sharper trade for all types of sheep at Armoy

A smaller show of 2,164 head last Wednesday night at Armoy met with a much sharper trade for all types of sheep. Fat Lambs sold to £76.00, Store Lambs were a tremendous trade, selling to £71.00, Fat Ewes made up to £87.00, Ewe Lambs sold to £100, Rams to £270.

FAT LAMBS: R McGarry, Ballymoney, 25kgs £76.00. M McKeown, Cushendall, 26kgs £75.00. Richard Kane, Bushmills, 24kgs £74.20. A & D Glass, Ballycastle, 23kgs £73.20. Alex McAlister, Bushmills, 23kgs £73.80. John McCartney, Cloughmills, 23kgs £72.00. Pat McNeill, Cushendun, 22 ½kgs £72.50. Alex McCann, Martinstown, 22 ½kgs, £71.50. David Montgomery, Ballymoney, 23kgs £72.00. R Blaney, Ballymena, 23kgs £72.50. P Kirk, Bushmills, 22 ½kgs £72.80.

STORE LAMBS: Jas Richmond, Bushmills, 43 Tex, £71.00. Adam Hunter, Broughshane, 9 c/b’s £70.00, 13, £65.00. Harry McKiernan, Ballycastle, 10 Suff, £68.20. Kieran Kane, Ballyvoy, 11 Tex, £65.00, 11, £63.00. Liam Gallagher, Martinstown, 11 Tex, £67.00. Eddie Black, Ballycastle, 25 Tex, £52.50. S White, Cloughmills, 12, Tex, £66.20. John Darragh, Ballycastle, 29 b/f, £61.50. Des Mcmullan, Glenariffe, 10 c/b’s £57.00, 9, b/f, £61.00. Liam Devlin, Armoy, 52 Tex, £54.00, 37, Suff, £56.00. Seamus McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 10 Suff, £58.00. Archie McMullan, Loughguile, 40 c/b’s £68.50. Carnlough Producer, 9 Tex, £67.00, 9, £63.00. Liam Blaney, Cushendall, 41 b/f, £51.50. Chas McAlister, Cushendall, 1 b/f, £49.50. B Blaney, Cushendall, 50 c/b’s £65.00.

FAT EWES: D McAuley, Martinstown, 6 Tex, £87.00. A Devlin, Ballycastle, 22 Suff, £84.00. Liam McKinley, Portrush, 3 c/b’s £80.50. P McNicholl, Garvagh, 1 Tex, £75.00. S Delargy, Cushendall, 2 c/b’s £78.50. PJ O’Neill, Cushendun, 17 b/f, £59.00. S McDonnell, Glenariffe, 18, b/f, £48.50. J Cassley, Armoy, 2 c/b’s £68.50.

EWE LAMBS: Liam Gallagher, Martinstown, 5 Tex, £100. Philip Nicholl, Garvagh, 11 a/b’s £95.00. Colm McErlain, Armoy, 9 mules, £82.00. Des McMullan, Glenariffe, 4 b/f £80.00. W & J O’Kane, Carnlough, 12 Mules, £91.00, 24, £82.00. Liam McKinley, Portrush, 13, Tex, £80.50.

BREEDING RAMS: B & J Blaney, Cushendall, Blue Leicester Ram Lambs, £270, £245, £200, £190, £170.

Sale every Wednesday night

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister & Son