Sheep Breeders Association raises £510

The British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland (BHF NI) would like to extend their sincere thanks to Hampshire Down Sheep Breeders Association of Ireland.

The group recently donated £510 to the charity following via an auction at their National AGM.

BHF NI are the biggest independent funder of research into heart and circulatory diseases in Northern Ireland.

Fearghal McKinney, Head of BHF NI said:“We cannot thank Jonathan and the members of Hampshire Down Sheep Breeders Association of Ireland enough for their support. Our donors and fundraisers are the life blood of our organisation, without them we wouldn’t be able to fund vital research that helps save lives.

“This particularly generous donation will help support a £4 million investment into heart and circulatory diseases at Queen’s University, Belfast. It will also help fund local projects such as the Miles Frost Service which was initiated in 2017 and supports patients as they receive the screening and treatment they need to prevent sudden death from an inherited heart condition.”

For more information about BHF NI or to offer your support, please contact Órla Clarke on clarkeo@bhf.org.uk or 077 1406 9129.