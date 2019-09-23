Sheep conference – Last chance to book your place

The UFU along with CAFRE, LMC, AFBI and NSA would like to remind members and the public about the ‘Future Proofing your Sheep Enterprise’ conference taking place next Wednesday 2nd October at CAFRE’S Greenmount Campus, Antrim and Thursday 3rd October at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh. Both events start at 6pm.

The objectives of the conference are to highlight what the industry currently does well, but also identify areas for improvement. Speakers from both practical farming and research backgrounds will share their knowledge of how best to improve the health of their sheep and in turn receive a healthier profit.

With experienced speakers discussing the use of grass, genetics, OPA and how to maximise market returns this is a must attend event for progressive sheep farmers. The focus of the conference is to look at what you already have within the farmgate and how you can best use that to future proof your business.

One of the keynote speakers, Liz Genever will share her extensive knowledge and experience of sheep systems providing necessary tools you can use on your farm to optimise the utilisation of grass, our cheapest feed source.

On the evening, Liz will discuss a range of techniques and guidelines to help you get started and better prepared to embrace changes throughout the grazing season, from better use of fertilisers to managing livestock under rotational grazing. Case studies will also be discussed to help you decide which options suit you best.

Grazing strategies should be flexible, not too labour intensive and will vary depending on the class of livestock and time of year. Tools such as Grasscheck NI are also available to better monitor and predict grass growth and quality, and these will also be presented at the event.

The UFU along with industry partners would encourage all with an interest in sheep production to register for this event.

The fee is £15 and includes refreshments and a light supper.

Bookings are filling up fast so if you want to be guaranteed a place then you need to register online now at www.ufuni.org/events or if you need assistance please contact Angela in the UFU head office on 028 9037 0222.