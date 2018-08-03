Sheep flooring from Ridgeway

For farmers who are thinking of housing their flocks for lambing look no further than Ridgeway.

They offer galvanised expanded metal sheeting which is a proven alternative to straw bedding. Ridgeway’s sheep flooring is 3mm thick on the strand so you can have every confidence in the strength of the sheeting. They have been the premier supplier of expanded metal mesh for sheep flooring in Ireland for the past 45 years.

There are many benefits of using the sheep flooring metal mesh as a cost effective and healthy method of housing sheep. It is easy to install and fit using timber or metal frames then removed and power washed at the end of winter ready for reuse next season.

With optimum strength and durability these removeable slats provide a considerable cost saving on straw bedding. Due to the raised texture the mesh helps clean the animals’ feet when they are housed helping to reducing hoof problems with a cleaner environment for the livestock.

Ridgeway have stocks available for immediate dispatch.

Should you have a requirement for the sheep flooring mesh, please contact a member of the specialist sales team in either Belfast +44 (0) 28 90454599 or Ashbourne +353 (01) 802 7173, email info@ridgeway-online.com or visit www.ridgeway-ponline.com.